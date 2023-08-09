Canadiens News and Rumors: Petry, Trades & More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors, Jeff Petry arrives in Montreal, but no one knows for how long. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes will have significant work to do in shopping Petry’s contract again. Rem Pitlick demanded a trade, while Brendan Gallagher is back to full health. Despite it being the offseason, there is always something brewing in Montreal. Most of the news and rumors in this edition stem from the blockbuster three-way trade completed on Aug. 6.

Canadiens Hope Gallagher Is Healthy

Gallagher suffered his second straight season with a significant injury, this time a broken foot that limited him to 37 games played, eight goals and 14 points.

Brendan Gallagher, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For a player earning $6.5 million per season until 2027, that is simply not acceptable.

“My season was so short last year. There was nothing I could really hang on to. I came back for 10 games at the end and felt good, but you just want to have a year where you contribute and feel like you’re helping the guys out……..I’ve had a good summer. I have hit all my numbers in the gym, I feel good on the ice” – Brendan Gallagher (from ‘Steve Ewen, Brendan Gallagher is healthy, happy and ready to help Habs once again’, The Province, Aug 7, 2023)

If Gallagher can return to health and fill a middle-six role for Montreal, then his contract would be less of an albatross, as he brings intangibles to the table, such as his legendary work ethic and an important on and off-ice leadership role.

Canadiens and Petry Open to All Options

It’s a little odd that even two days after the trade, there has been no announcement posted on social media or a scheduled press conference. This points to Hughes still working on trying to complete something.

The fact Canadiens sent out these two tweets yesterday but still haven't sent out a tweet welcoming Jeff Petry back to the #Habs – plus the fact GM Kent Hughes still hasn't spoken to media – means there's a very good chance another trade involving Petry is coming soon. #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/LSPTQQboHB — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) August 7, 2023

According to Eric Engels on the Sick Podcast,

“I spoke with them, and they are doing well under the circumstances. What happened has happened, and they know the hockey business well. They are aware that Kent Hughes will try to trade the veteran defenseman before the start of the season, but if he doesn’t manage to do so, they will come to Montreal and do everything in their power to try to turn the situation into a positive.” – Eric Engels

Without any reaction from the organization, or Petry, that has left social media abuzz with fans thinking of an infinite number of scenarios. From some thinking that he will play this season in Montreal to others thinking he will get flipped in a trade immediately. Until there’s any word from the Canadiens, all of it is plausible.

Canadiens Shopping Petry

Even though the Canadiens are exploring all options, their preference is to trade Petry as soon as possible. According to Renaud Lavoie of the French language TVA Sports, this is the reason they took on his contract.

“The Canadiens acquired him (Petry) because they believed they could trade him again right away. There is a very good possibility that they will be able to.”

While the goal seems to be to flip Petry, that doesn’t necessarily mean Hughes will trade him for the first offer that comes his way. The 6-foot-3 defenseman still has good trade value, so fans should expect him to approach this like any other trade he has made so far, meaning he will only move when the value he has placed on a player gets met.

Pitlick Demanded a Trade

When addressing the options of trading Petry again, Lavoie spoke about why Pitlick was also sent away in the recent trade. As it turns out, it looks like the 26-year-old forward asked to leave the Canadiens:

“Pitlick had demanded a trade; he was traded as well.” – Renaud Lavoie

Pitlick arrived in Montreal as a waiver wire pickup, and he impressed immediately, scoring nine goals and 26 points in 46 games for a Canadiens roster that finished 32nd overall in 2021-22. He signed a two-year, $1.1 million per season extension but ended up splitting his time between Montreal and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Laval. He may not have been called up if not for the rash of injuries the Habs suffered in 2022-23.

With Laval’s roster now filled with Canadiens prospects that are joining the professional ranks, he saw the writing on the wall that he wouldn’t get a legitimate opportunity with the organization. So it makes sense that he would want a fresh start, and Hughes was able to oblige and provide him a chance in Pittsburgh with the Penguins, where Pitlick will be one of the rare players under 30 years of age on the roster.

With the NHL offseason slowly reaching its end, the Canadiens' roster will be facing even more significant changes.