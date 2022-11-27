Montreal Canadiens Weekly Recap – 11/27/22

Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff.

News and Rumours: Dvorak and More

In last week’s news and rumours rundown, Blain Potvin shed a light on the trade rumours surrounding Christian Dvorak, minority ownership being interested in the Ottawa Senators, and other teams having a vast interest in Canadiens players who might be available for trade.

Canadiens’ Rebuild Window

The Canadiens could be entering a vital rebuild window, and Potvin breaks down what that may look like and how long it could last. Includes quotes from general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and players that could be traded to improve on the success of the rebuild.

3 Teams Canadiens Need to Watch

The Canadiens are playing excellent hockey, but they need to keep an eye on three teams below them in the standings. Ryan Szporer looks at which teams under the Habs could start playing well enough to leapfrog ahead of them in the standings by the end of the season.

Latest News & Highlights

Canadiens Weekly Prospect Report

The Hockey Writers has the Canadiens’ weekly prospect report highlighting the week’s top five prospects. This report includes the likes of Lane Hutson, Filip Mesar and Owen Beck, the top prospect of the week, and why. It also details other prospects and how well they are performing.

Canadiens at the Quarter Mark

The Canadiens are playing well above expected and are in the mid-pack of the league, close to a playoff spot. This is either bad or good, depending on how you view it. In this article, Szporer looks at the top takeaways from the first 21 games of the season and what the future might hold for the team.

3 Goalies for the Canadiens to Target

The Canadiens could be looking to contend in 2025, and there are a few free-agent (FA) goalies that the Habs could target to help push them to contending status. I look at the top FA goalies in 2025 and how they could help Montreal make a push for the Stanley Cup.

Canadiens Might Have Dodged a Bullet with Kotkaniemi

Jesperi Kotkaniemi was given an offer sheet from the Carolina Hurricanes to begin last season, and the third-overall pick accepted it. Then GM Marc Bergevin didn’t match, and Kotkaniemi became a member of the Hurricanes. Potvin breaks down the ordeal and whether or not it was better for Montreal to let him go or if he could have succeeded had he stayed.

That’s the articles from The Hockey Writers this past week, but check out these other articles where Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield set a franchise record and where Tony Marinaro had a candid interview with the senior vice-president of hockey operations (SVPHO), Jeff Gorton, where they discussed Caufield’s extension and much more. Be sure to check out The Hockey Writers daily for more Canadiens news, rumours and opinions from the excellent writing staff of Melissa Boyd, Blain Potvin, Ryan Szporer and Trege Wilson.