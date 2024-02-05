Canadiens Recall Lucas Condotta and Sign Brandon Gignac

The Montreal Canadiens made their first big move ahead of the NHL trade deadline during the All-Star Break, trading center Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets for a first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2024. This deal leaves Montreal with a massive hole at center that they will need to fill for the rest of the season, so they had to make some internal moves.

Canadiens Injuries Leave Them Short at Center

Before the Monahan trade, the Canadiens were shorthanded at center after season-ending injuries to Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak. Dach was injured in the season’s second game, and Dvorak went out just after Christmas. Along with Alex Newhook’s long-term injury, the team had only three centers.

Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Monahan carried the load with Mitchell Stephens who was recalled from the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Laval Rocket. Now, without Monahan, the Habs have only two solid NHL centers in Suzuki and Evans.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Newhook is scheduled to return soon. Although he is much better as a winger, he does have NHL experience playing at center and can help in the top six if need be. Still, the Canadiens have to decide whether to call up players from Laval, which will hurt the Rocket’s playoff hopes, but the NHL team is the priority. Even though the Habs will not make the playoffs and will probably start falling down the standings, they still need to ensure the best players in the organization are in the lineup.

Canadiens Recall Laval Players to Fill Center Void

Montreal recalled Lucas Condotta from the Rocket to ensure they have four proper centers. Condotta joined the team before the All-Star Break, dressing for two games and registering a point. The Habs also signed Laval’s leading scorer to an NHL contract to play in Montreal – Brendon Gignac has 43 points in 42 games. Initially drafted by the New Jersey Devils in 2016, he signed an AHL contract with Laval in 2021-22 and has steadily improved his game over the past three seasons. The Canadiens rewarded his play with a two-way contract that guarantees him $400,000, and he will be making his Montreal debut this week – he has one game of NHL experience with the Devils in 2018-19.

The Canadiens will play the rest of the season with their bottom two centers starting with four games of NHL experience. This is less than optimal, but they must make do with what they have. Other players in Laval have more NHL experience, like Mitchell Stephens and Lias Andersson, and it won’t be surprising if they bring one or both of them up to the Habs if Gignac and Condotta don’t work out.