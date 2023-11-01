Canadiens’ Unconventional Rebuild is Working Great

Most rebuilding teams sell off their players of value to get high draft picks. While the Montreal Canadiens somewhat did that, the success of their rebuild has come from elsewhere. They used a unique rebuilding strategy that has paid off quicker than expected. While I don’t think their hot start to the season can be sustained, especially with the injuries already piling up, I do think the team is on the right track to competing earlier than expected, even in a tough division and conference.

Conventional Part of the Canadiens’ Rebuild

Before getting into the unconventional part of the Canadiens’ rebuild, here’s a look at the aspects of that rebuild that align with how teams typically go about breaking down and building up their organization.

The team only has three first-round picks that were drafted by the organization on the roster: Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Kaiden Guhle. Caufield is already a star and will be in Montreal to see the rebuild through, while Guhle has taken big steps quickly and should be a top-four defenseman for a long time, as well.

Slafkovsky has been a little disappointing despite looking like he took a big step forward during the offseason. He has one assist through nine games this season, playing on the second line. But a first-overall pick doesn’t have to enter the NHL as hot as Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews to become something special – it took Jack Hughes a few seasons, but he is now a franchise player.

Aside from those mentioned above, the Canadiens also have a number of strong prospects who will arrive soon enough and should make an impact, including David Reinbacher, Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy, Filip Mesar, Owen Beck, and potentially more. While this looks like the Canadiens are building through the draft, none of these prospects are guaranteed to be hits in the NHL. The more immediate impact has come from NHL-ready young players that the Canadiens have been bringing in over the past number of seasons.

Canadiens’ Trades for Key Players

In addition to their draft picks, the Canadiens have been bringing in prospects that are being discarded or don’t fit on those teams at this time. Instead of dragging out the rebuilding process, the Habs have acquired players like Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, and Justin Barron, all ready to have bigger roles right off the bat for the Canadiens.

Suzuki was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights as part of the return for Max Pacioretty. The Canadiens could have acquired a first-round pick but instead went for a center prospect. Barron was the main return in the trade that sent Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche. Again, the Canadiens could have received a first-round pick but decided to take on a prospect who would have an impact sooner, and he already is.

The Canadiens were rebuilding when they acquired Dach and Newhook, but instead of getting them in return for players the team was selling, they utilized their draft capital to acquire young skilled forwards who were already NHL-ready. It’s not often a team can trade for two players around 22 years old that were drafted in the first round (from “Canadiens Monday notebook: Alex Newhook’s increased role, Arber Xhekaj responds,” The Athletic, Oct. 23, 2023). By doing this, the team got four extra players who were first-round picks who skipped some or all of their minor-league developmental years.

Canadiens’ Success That Came Off the Board

While it is nice to hit on later-round draft picks to help push a rebuild forward as the Canadiens did with Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Cayden Primeau, and Roy, it isn’t unconventional. What is unconventional is hitting on waiver pickups and signing undrafted players who play a key role. This is what the Canadiens have done.

This season and last, the Habs had two players who were claimed off waivers and one undrafted player. Both Sam Montembeault and Johnathan Kovacevic were third-round picks in their draft year who didn’t work out for their team. The Canadiens took a chance on both of them, and it has gone much better than waiver claims usually do.

Montembeault was the better starter last season for the Canadiens and is still playing a significant role this season, splitting time with Jake Allen. Kovacevic has been very reliable and has worked his way to a top defensive spot alongside Michael Matheson for at least the next two months while David Savard is out with a hand fracture. Not only did both of these players stick around after being claimed, they are young and playing important roles.

The undrafted player the Canadiens stumbled upon was Arber Xhekaj. Although he isn’t a superstar, he’s young and surprised everyone by making the team last season. He plays a physical game that the team needs in their lineup and doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

While other strong teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, and Colorado Avalanche have built through the draft, this unique approach by the Canadiens is working out just fine for them. It’s won’t easy to replicate, but I am betting it will be tried. The Canadiens have a bright future on the horizon thanks to this unconventional rebuilding strategy.