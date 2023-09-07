Canucks News & Rumors: Boeser, Mikheyev, Pettersson & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Brock Boeser talks about the changes he made in his off-season training. Additionally, an update on Tanner Pearson, Tucker Poolman and Ilya Mikheyev. Also, ESPN released their season projections for multiple NHL players, including Elias Pettersson.

Boeser’s Offseason Changes

Multiple Canucks players participated in informal skates at UBC this week, including Boeser. The forward discussed his offseason with the media, mentioning he changed gyms and tried something new.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“I’ve been working really hard and started in the gym a little earlier,” Boeser said. “I’ve been skating hard and I’m just trying to take it a day at a time. I’m excited to be out here early to skate with the guys.”

Boeser hopes to bounce back after two tough seasons. He posted a team-leading 49 points in 56 games during the 2020-21 season but struggled in the following seasons. He had 46 points in 71 games during the 2021-22 season and 55 points in 74 games in the 2022-23 season. Last season included a big distraction for Boeser, as the organization was shopping him and his two-year, $6.650 million average annual value. However, he was still with the team after the trade deadline and called it a blessing in disguise to stay with Vancouver. Boeser is looking forward to a strong start after surviving the trade rumors over the past year.

“You’ve got to come out and be ready right from the start of the season in order to make the playoffs, so it’s important to be ready. I’m just really happy to be back with these guys. I love it here and feel like I’ve expressed that a lot.

CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal reported on multiple injured Canucks this week. On Tuesday, he said Pearson looks good after not playing since Nov. 9, 2022, due to a hand injury. However, Dhaliwal notes the Canucks could have an issue with the cap if Pearson is healthy and available to play. The organization is $4.984 million over the cap and will have to find a way to work around it.

Meanwhile, Poolman will not take part in Canucks training camp this season and will start on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Poolman hasn’t played an NHL game since Oct. 18. Dhaliwal added the defenceman’s injury isn’t a concussion but a different diagnosis. The blueliner signed with the Canucks before the 2021-22 season but has only played 34 games for the club over two seasons.

On Wednesday, Dhaliwal provided some news on Mikheyev. The Russian forward is doubtful for preseason games as his agent Dan Milstein told Dhaliwal he is three to four weeks away from being 100%. Although Mikheyev likely won’t play in the preseason, he will take part in training camp and could be ready for the season opener against the Edmonton Oilers. The forward was shut down mid-way through last season due to an ACL injury but started skating in late July. Mikheyev brings a lot to the Canucks forward group. He provides offence on the top six and is great on the penalty kill. He scored 13 goals and posted 28 points in 46 games last season.

ESPN Projects Massive Season for Pettersson

ESPN released their 2023-24 season projections. Connor McDavid is projected to lead the league in goals (61) and points (148). Following him is his Edmonton Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, with 55 goals and 129 points. In third is Canucks forward Pettersson, who is projected to post a career-high with 45 goals and 116 points. If Pettersson meets his ESPN projection, he’d hold the franchise record for most points. Additionally, he will likely gain more leverage in his contract negotiations with the Canucks. Nonetheless, the hockey world expects the Swedish forward to continue to grow into the star player he has the potential to become.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

ESPN also projected the scoring totals for eight other Canucks players. J.T. Miller is projected to finish second on the team with 31 goals and 81 points, while Andrei Kuzmenko is expected to finish second in goals with 33 and third in points with 75. Meanwhile, ESPN sees Quinn Hughes’ points dropping by nine, from 76 to 67. In his first full season with the Canucks, the media outlet sees Filip Hronek posting 37 points. Boeser is next but is set for a 12-point decline from 55 to 43. Finally, Tyler Myers is expected to post 17 points, while ESPN projects Beauvillier for a 13-point decline, down to 27 points.

Although the projections aren’t what most Canucks fans hope, it’ll be interesting to see how each players match up. Expectations are high for a few players, such as Miller, who is in the first year of his new deal, and Boeser, who has two years remaining on his deal.