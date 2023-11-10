Canucks News & Rumors: Linden, Benning, Beauvillier & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, former president of hockey operations Trevor Linden and former general manager (GM) Jim Benning commented on their tenure with the organization. Also, Anthony Beauvillier has emerged as a top trade candidate. Additionally, trading for a blueliner will be expensive for the Canucks.

Canucks legend and former president of hockey operations Linden sounded off on his time with the club and his relationship with GM Benning. The former Canuck captain said the former GM had a different vision than him. Linden had a vision for the organization four to five years down the road. He said fans wanted to see the next core group, and the only way you find those guys is through the draft, not through trades or signing players through free agency.

Vancouver Canucks former general manager Jim Benning and former head coach Travis Green (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Linden criticized the club’s draft process. He said if it was up to Benning, the Canucks would’ve selected someone other than Elias Pettersson with the fifth overall pick in the 2017 Draft.

“I wasn’t happy with the way our process was in 2016, and that was the first year Judd (Brackett) had taken over the reins, and I did not like how our meetings went,” Linden said. “So in 2017, I really pushed hard to have Judd really step up and really run a robust-type meeting in that we can really put our thoughts and feelings on the table.

“I really pushed hard in that management group to have Judd and his guys make the pick. And Judd — and give Ronnie Delorme a lot of credit as well — they loved this guy and so, Jim wasn’t sold.”

In the 2016 Draft, the Canucks selected Olli Juolevi with the fifth overall pick, one pick before the Calgary Flames selected Matthew Tkachuk. Meanwhile, Benning replied to Linden’s comments and wasn’t too happy with them, as Raja Shergill reported. Benning said the team was always going to draft Pettersson, and the reports of him wanting other players, specifically Cody Glass, over the Swede were not true.

The Canucks hired Linden in April 2014, and he hired Benning as the GM a month later. Linden parted ways with the club in July 2018, while Benning was fired in Dec. 2021. Their tenure resulted in some of the darkest times in Canucks history, as the club managed the cap poorly and had a few failed draft picks.

Beauvillier Odd Man Out in Vancouver

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that Beauvillier’s name is out there in trade talks. With Teddy Blueger close to returning to the lineup, the Canucks have a logjam up front. Therefore, the club will likely have to move out one of their wingers.

Anthony Beauvillier, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Conor Garland has been involved in trade rumors for some time. However, another Canuck winger has emerged as a trade chip. Beauvillier is playing on the fourth line, and when Blueger returns, he’ll likely slot into the fourth line. Meanwhile, Garland is on the third line and has played well this season. Therefore, Beauvillier is the odd man out. Additionally, he is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will be easier to move.

Trading for Defenceman Will be Expensive

On Donnie & Dhali, Rick Dhaliwal discussed how expensive it will be for the Canucks to acquire a defenceman. The Canucks are interested in trading for Calgary Flames blueliners Nikita Zadarov and Chris Tanev, but neither player will be cheap. Teams want a sweetener for their defenceman, while the Canucks are saying they do not want to add in a sweetener.

Dhaliwal adds the Canucks are still very interested in Ethan Bear. Therefore, if they sign him, there won’t be a need for a right-shot defenceman. Dhaliwal also said that Filip Hronek and Tyler Myers will be free agents after this season. Hronek is a restricted free agent, so the Canucks have control. However, he mentions Myers signing at a lower cap hit, and playing on the third pair could work, as he’s played better in a reduced role this season. Nonetheless, the Canucks have options to improve their blue line.