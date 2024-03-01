Canucks News & Rumors: Pettersson, Guentzel, Kessel & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization held trade talks with the Carolina Hurricanes for Elias Pettersson, which led to the team and player resuming contract talks. Also, the return for Jake Guentzel might be too expensive for the Canucks. Additionally, the organization and Phil Kessel are heading towards a deal.

Canucks & Hurricanes Trade Talks & Pettersson Contract Negotiation

The Canucks and Pettersson reportedly made progress on an eight-year contract extension, and a deal between both sides could be done in a few days. Pettersson stated before the season that he didn’t want to negotiate a contract during the regular season, which led to some frustration from the organization. The forward is slated to become a restricted free agent this offseason and could become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said the Canucks and Hurricanes were at a stage in trade talks for Pettersson, where Vancouver had to ask the forward where their relationship was headed. As a result, Pettersson allowed his agents to resume negotiations with the Canucks, after the club decided to take another shot at re-signing him.

The term of the deal can be between six to eight years, but Rick Dhaliwal mentioned if the term is shorter, the annual average value (AAV) will be higher. Additionally, TSN’s Darren Dreger added the deal offered by the Canucks is closer to William Nylander’s contract. The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Nylander to an eight-year deal with an AAV of $11.5 million.

Pettersson is having a good season, as he has 29 goals and has posted 75 points in 61 games. However, as head coach Rick Tocchet pointed out, the forward has been ok and sporadic. He added the noise might be affecting Pettersson as he is human. Nonetheless, making progress on a new contract is huge for the Canucks as it will quiet down the noise around one of the team’s top forwards.

Return for Guentzel

The Canucks have reportedly had an interest in Penguins’ Guentzel for months. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan said interest in the forward hasn’t waned around the NHL and discussed the Penguins ask for the forward. She added the asking price for the forward is multiple first-round picks or a first-round pick and an equivalent top prospect or roster player.

However, the organization doesn’t want to give up another package similar to the one traded to the Calgary Flames for Elias Lindholm. They gave up their 2024 first-round pick in that deal. Therefore, it is unlikely the Canucks will be able to give up multiple first-rounders. If the Canucks can pull off a trade for Guentzel, they’ll likely have to give up one of their top prospects Jonathan Lekkerimaki or Tom Willander alongside a future first-round pick.

Canucks Want to Sign Kessel

Dhaliwal said all sides want the Canucks to sign Kessel, and that’s where he believes things are trending. Dhaliwal added Kessel will sign with the Canucks first, then do a conditioning stint with Abbotsford. With the Canucks using Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Lindholm and Teddy Blueger at centre, adding another winger in Kessel won’t hurt.

Phil Kessel, former Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kessel is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and was one of the NHL’s best offensive players in his prime. He is eight points away from 1000 and holds the NHL record for the Iron Man streak at 1064 consecutive games.

Tocchet provided an update on a few injured Canucks. Carson Soucy, who has been out since Jan. 22 and was originally expected to be out for five to six weeks, saw the doctor on Feb. 28. The club has missed the defenceman, especially on the penalty kill. The Canucks have played undisciplined hockey recently, which has led to the club allowing multiple power-play goals.

Meanwhile, Dakota Joshua will see a doctor this week. Joshua has been out of the lineup with a hand injury since the Canucks game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 13. The forward has had an impressive season, scoring 13 goals and posting 26 points in 53 games.