Maple Leafs’ Recent Play Makes Them Trade Deadline Buyers

Weeks ago, many were wondering if the Toronto Maple Leafs would consider being buyers at this year’s trade deadline. They were in the midst of inconsistent stretches, blowing leads, weren’t competing to a high standard and more importantly, they don’t have a lot of assets to work with. Their play on the ice wasn’t reflective of a playoff contender and weren’t doing much to give general manager Brad Treliving an incentive to make a move.

Fast forward three weeks later and the Maple Leafs are looking like a completely different team. They’ve taken down the two most recent Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, in the process while playing the best hockey we’ve seen all season. They’ve been dominant offensively, but smarter within their own end and with the puck which has attributed to their success.

As a result, the Maple Leafs have shown that this could be their true form and can’t stay quiet when the deadline comes.

Team Has Flipped the Script

Before going on a seven-game win streak and 8-2 in their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs were definitely left looking for a lot of answers in regards to their overall play. It’s been the same old story as inconsistency would get the best of them. Whether it was goaltending, defense or lack of secondary scoring, they weren’t getting a team effort.

With the core-four leading the charge, they’ve seemed to have played much better during this stretch. Auston Matthews has continued to torch the opposition with his scoring, being on pace for 74 goals. Mitch Marner has shown more energy and drive during this stretch than at any other point this season as he had six multi-point games and with 16 points in his last eight games. William Nylander seems to have found some great chemistry with Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi with the changes and John Tavares has started to carve himself a third-line role, knowing that he’ll do what the team needs in order to be successful.

It’s been some time, but we’re finally seeing secondary scoring take place as there were moments where the star players weren’t at the forefront. Bobby McMann has seven goals in his last nine games, Max Domi scored twice in their 7-3 win over the Golden Knights and Bertuzzi– who has been cold all season– has five goals in his last three games.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been much better limiting their chances against and playing strong shut down defense when they needed to. At five-on-five, they have allowed 13 scoring chances goals against during that span and only six high danger goals against as well. While their most recent 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights wasn’t their best effort, they showed that they can play responsibly when they’re on their game.

The Maple Leafs have managed to flip the script in a short amount of time and are showing what it takes to win meaningful games and play with a purpose. With the way that Matthews is playing and the team coming together, why not make the necessary moves if the opportunity presents itself.

Targets On Their Mind

While the Maple Leafs may be unwilling to part with assets for rentals, there are still plenty of options that could still be beneficial at cheaper costs. They were interested in Chris Tanev, but he was dealt to the Dallas Stars. The Maple Leafs didn’t have a second-round pick and would’ve had to pay a first-round pick which wouldn’t be worth it. Even though they dipped their feet into the trade market by bringing in Ilya Lyubushkin for a second stint, the Maple Leafs shouldn’t be done there as they should add another useful piece and make their defense even deeper.

However, the Maple Leafs have been linked to another name in Philadelphia Flyers defender Sean Walker, per TSN’s Chris Johnston. Playing a different style with more offense than Tanev, Walker has 22 points this season, which is decent production as he’s a strong puck-moving defenseman. However, is it worth giving up that pick for a player that hasn’t cracked more than 30 points in a season? It’s difficult to make that case as he’s 29 years old.

Which is why it’s best to avoid those players and it’ll better for them to pay for defensive depth that is more up their alley. Walker’s teammate Nick Seeler might come in at cheaper price and is a name that has been on my radar for a while as he can provide a physical presence but a smart, defensive game.

Another name that Johnston has mentioned that’s also on my list that could benefit the Maple Leafs is Nashville Predators defender Alexandre Carrier. Carrier might be on the smaller side, but he’s got the speed to carry the offense from the backend. He’s two seasons removed from a 30-point rookie campaign where he was 10th in Calder trophy voting. He could a be player that you can pay a low price for, that still has upside in the future and can potentially re-sign him. He’s currently on the third pair for the Predators and if he wants more minutes, the Maple Leafs could help with that.

If the Maple Leafs could bring in a player with term, that would be more valuable than giving up a high price for a rental with high upside. While he may not have the best offensive numbers, could there be some potential in landing Will Borgen from the Seattle Kraken? Borgen has another season on his contract at $2.7 million which would be a great value contract. He has a great transitional speed, brings a physical presence in a third pairing role and could be another option to bring in where the price may be reasonable.

In a season where things haven’t gone well and are starting to turn around now, the Maple Leafs should definitely make a splash in the deadline, but need to be cautious as to what they give up and acquire.

They definitely should be buyers as there are areas that they can improve on, but if it’s a high price it can be tough to explain if things don’t work out. That’s why it should be within reason. There’s still value on the board and elsewhere that they can take advantage of at a price that suits the team.

