Morgan Rielly’s Suspension Sparking Maple Leafs’ Best Stretch

When Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly was handed a five-game suspension for a cross-check, many wondered how this would impact the Maple Leafs defense. Being without your best defenseman this season is definitely a big loss and they needed to turn things around after once again losing crucial points to a team lower than them in the standings.

However, it’s the team’s mindset that’s at the forefront of his reaction to a classless move, may have created a spark and motivated this team. After going 5-0 in his absence and a dominating effort in his return against the defending Stanley Cup Champions Vegas Golden Knights, the Maple Leafs definitely used that to their advantage as they’re getting contributions from everyone. Both in terms of production and in regards to their mentality and ability to play with more aggression.

Given how the team has been inconsistent all season, this is the most consistent stretch of hockey we’ve seen from them and it couldn’t have come at a better time. With the All-Star break in the rear-view mirror, now is the time to play like you’re ready for the playoffs and this stretch shows that they are.

Suspension Lit a Fire

With the resurgence in their play, the Maple Leafs were on another level during Rielly’s absence. It started with a physical and strong defensive effort in a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Then came Auston Matthews leading the charge against the Philadelphia Flyers in a 4-3 overtime win. That was followed by another collective group effort in a one-sided 9-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. They followed that up with another win against the Blues to win 4-2 and then a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

In each game there were different reasons why they won. From the hottest goal scorer in the league taking charge, to one of if not their best overall game of the season, the Maple Leafs are playing with a sense of purpose during this stretch and it’s even made its way into the locker room as the players are starting to feel it. William Nylander says that Rielly’s actions had an impact as it “lit the fire in the team”.

With Rielly not taking too kindly to what Greig did, the Maple Leafs should make that the moment where they need to keep playing with emotion and intensity every step of the way. These intangibles are critical during the playoffs. The fact that he had to take matters into his own hands to jump start the Maple Leafs into playing with a strong and consistent mentality should resonate within all of them.

When Rielly returned from his suspension, head coach Sheldon Keefe noted that this whole thing should serve as a “wake-up call” and for them to “get real serious” about winning meaningful and important games. They’re winning games in many different ways and are now doing it without getting down on themselves.

Depth Scoring Starting to Show

The one thing that’s been a major criticism for the Maple Leafs was their lack of depth scoring. On Feb. 11th– days before Rielly’s suspension was handed– Matthews, Nylander, Rielly, Mitch Marner and John Tavares combined for 268 points. There was a massive imbalance between the core players carrying their weight and the depth players not providing much support.

Max Domi (25), Tyler Bertuzzi (21), Matthew Knies (20), Calle Jarnkrok (19) all had average or sub-par performances when it came to being secondary scorers as they went through major cold stretches. You could exclude Knies as he is a rookie and was still having an impact with his puck possession, power forward style, but you would expect more from the veteran players. However, over the last six games, the consistency from the depth players is showing. Here’s a breakdown of some key producers during this run.

Player Stats Bobby McMann 7 G, 3 A, 10 PTS Timothy Liljegren 0 G, 7A, 7 PTS Max Domi 2 G, 2 A, 4 PTS Nick Robertson 1 G, 3 A, 4 PTS Matthew Knies 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS

As a team overall, the Maple Leafs rank first in goals for per game (5.67), fourth in goals against per game (2.33) all while outscoring their opponents 34-14 during that span. However, the production from the Maple Leafs depth has been at its best in some time, as their younger players are at the forefront. Especially with Bobby McMann leading the way.

McMann’s presence has immediately been felt after recording a hat trick against the Blues in the first game without Rielly and he has continued to elevate his play and move up in the lineup as a contributor. Timothy Liljegren has also stepped up in Rielly’s absence being a strong puck mover and playmaker from the backend. Nick Robertson has been the subject of trade talk as many thought he could use a fresh start. However, he isn’t going quietly as he too has been standing out, generating chances and using his speed to get on the forecheck and create turnovers defensively.

Their depth scoring was especially evident in their 7-3 rout of the Golden Knights. Five of the seven goals were scored by players outside of the core and the depth forwards tallied nine points total with Domi leading the way with two goals. The top line wasn’t the one stealing the show for once. That’s something that needed to happen more often and alleviate some of the pressure off the top players.

Many of the Maple Leafs other players have found an opportunity to step up when the team needed them to and they have delivered in a big way. They’re doing whatever they can to maintain a spot on the roster while others are looking over their shoulder.

Maple Leafs Being More Complete

While many will point out that it’s only six games and this small sample won’t mean anything, in a season filled with inconsistencies, this is the most consistent and complete team the Maple Leafs have been. And it was all a result of Rielly showing that this team won’t be taken lightly anymore.

They’ve shown to be more competitive, energetic and smart with the puck during Rielly’s five-game absence. He has shown the heart he has for the team and everyone else is starting to follow suit. Checks are being finished and even when momentum shifts, this team doesn’t panic or lose their focus. That’s something that hasn’t been seen all season. This alone should motivate the Maple Leafs to continue this play now that Rielly is back in the lineup and carry it with them for a long run.

