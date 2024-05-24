Canucks News & Rumors: Tocchet, Lindholm, Pettersson & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, head coach Rick Tocchet wins the Jack Adams Award. Meanwhile, an update on multiple Canucks free agents, including Elias Lindholm. Also, an update on Elias Pettersson and other injured Canucks.

Tocchet Wins the Jack Adams Award

The NHL announced Tocchet won the Jack Adams Award on May 22. The head coach turned the team around in his first full season in Vancouver. After missing the playoffs for three seasons, the Canucks won the Pacific Division thanks to their 50-23-9 record and made it to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“It’s an organizational award,” Tocchet said. “I mean, I had a lot of help. My staff was incredible. Obviously, the Aquilini family. (President of hockey operations) Jim [Rutherford] and (general manager) Patrik [Allvin], [the] management team and their staff. Walking into this, I had a lot of help. A lot of buy-in from the players … right from Day One. They believed in the staff, and we believed in them.”

Tocchet beat out Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette and Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness for the award. He won the award with 483 points compared to second place Brunette’s 145. Tocchet and the Canucks’ successful season could be the start of something positive in Vancouver.

“They put respect back to this city and this jersey. Let’s face it,” Tocchet said. “Fans have got something to be proud about and it’s all because of the players.”

Tocchet isn’t the only member of the Canucks who was up for an award this year. Quinn Hughes is the front-runner for the Norris Trophy, while Thatcher Demko is a Vezina Trophy nominee and general manager Patrik Allvin is up for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

The Canucks have nine unrestricted free agents and two restricted free agents this offseason. The Athletic’s Rick Dhaliwal and Thomas Drance said the organization is prioritizing size and scoring this offseason (from ‘What we’re hearing about the Canucks’ offseason priorities,’ The Athletic, May 22, 2024).

Nikita Zaodorv, Tyler Myers and Dakota Joshua played a significant role in the physical department for the Canucks, but all three are UFAs. Joshua is considered a top priority for the club. Zadorov and Joshua have earned raises this offseason, but both players want to return to Vancouver. Zadorov emerged as a fan favourite throughout the playoffs and some in the Canucks organization believe he has priced himself out of the club’s reach. However, he wasn’t sure he priced himself out while taking shots at the Edmonton media on May 23.

“How much do you think I should make? I don’t know where you get those numbers from, the trees? You’ve gotta stop listening to Edmonton reporters.”

While most believe the defenceman will ask for a deal with a number starting with five and a term of around five years, he says he wants to return to Vancouver. Joshua also said he wants to stay and build on what Canucks have. His next contract could be compared to other middle-six forwards in Pierre Engvall and Nick Paul, whose cap hits are around the $3 million mark. Drance and Dhaliwal said the forward could reach the $4 million mark after being on pace for 23 goals and 41 points this season. Comments from both players show there is a chance they could return for a cheap price.

Myers also wants to return, but he won’t receive the $6 million cap hit he had on his last contract. However, Drance and Dhaliwal believe there’s a chance he gets $4 million if he hits the free agent mark, although the Canucks would love to re-sign him for $3 million. Myers lives in British Columbia during the offseason, so taking a team-friendly deal isn’t out of the question. The 6-foot-7 defenceman played his best hockey in the final year of his contract since joining the organization.

The big fish in the group of the Canucks UFAs is Lindholm. The Canucks acquired him for a big package before the 2024 All-Star Break and he had a great playoff performance, scoring five goals and posting 10 points. Although it will be difficult to re-sign the forward, the Canucks will take a shot at it before July 1st. Drance and Dhaliwal said Lindholm’s market price will be in the $7-$8 million range, and will likely price himself out of Vancouver. Along with Joshua, Lindholm is a top priority for Vancouver this offseason.

The final two UFAs are Ian Cole and Teddy Blueger. Cole won’t be a priority for Vancouver, but the organization does respect the blueliner. As for Blueger, the Canucks will push hard to re-sign him for his penalty kill and top-nine contribution. If the Canucks can’t agree to an extension with Lindholm, it won’t be a surprise to see Blueger return.

Filip Hronek is the biggest RFA for the Canucks this offseason, while Arturs Silovs’ playoff performance made him the backup goaltender for the team next season. As for Hronek, his asking price is in the range of $8 million per season, but the Canucks disagree on that number. Although Hronek is one of the club’s top free agents, the organization isn’t in a hurry to re-sign him since he is an RFA.

As for Silovs, re-signing him won’t be difficult, which means Casey DeSmith is on his way out of Vancouver. Silovs will likely be the backup to Demko next year, but the Canucks will consider all options.

Like most players in the postseason, the Canucks had multiple players who dealt with injuries throughout their run. Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko dealt with some health concerns in the postseason.

Pettersson notably struggled throughout the playoffs, scoring one goal and posting six points through 14 games. Many noted the forward might be dealing with an injury, which was true. Pettersson said he played through a knee injury since January.

“It’s been a nagging injury. The longer it went, the more pain I felt,”

He added the injury doesn’t need any medical intervention, only time to heel and rest. He had 72 points in the first 55 games of the season but posted 17 points the rest of the season. He said it’ll be nice to get a break from everything, after a season full of noise due to his contract negotiations and the injury.

Boeser missed Game 7 due to a blood clot in his leg. The Canucks leading goal scorer said the blood clot occurred due to a shot he blocked in Game 1 and his calf started to hurt a week later.

“It was an emotional morning for me,” Boeser said. “To get told that news after you’re giving all your energy with your teammates into these playoffs and really striving and pushing for the ultimate goal, to get that kind of swept out from under you, not to be out there in Game 7 with these guys, it hurt.”

Boeser is on blood thinners and cleared to train with precaution in the offseason. Meanwhile, goaltender Demko suffered a knee injury after Game 1 in the first-round series against the Nashville Predators. The goaltender said he was close to returning and would have been available for the Western Conference Final.

“Probably the hardest thing I’ve had to go through as a player,” Demko said. “Obviously, we’ve been through some tough years here. Finally get the opportunity, and it’s always tough watching. It was really hard.”