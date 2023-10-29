3 Takeaways From Canucks’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1) dropped their eighth game of the season, losing 4-3 in overtime on the second night of a back-to-back to the New York Rangers (6-2-0) in front of their home fans. Despite a great showing from the Canucks, Igor Shesterkin stole the show Saturday night, stopping 30 of 33 shots en route to the Rangers sixth win of the season.

Amid a high-intensity game featuring six power plays for the Canucks, a Tyler Myers short-handed goal, and a questionable non-call in the extra frame, the team couldn’t squeak a win out against the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers. Despite the loss, there was much to take away from the contest. Here are three things worth noting from the Canucks overtime loss to the Rangers.

Canucks Special Team Units Falter

The Canucks are boasting a top-10 power play early into the 2023-24 NHL season. Every team’s special units will have an off night, and their lack of execution—while not a direct reason for losing—didn’t help. The Canucks got six power plays, scoring just once with the man advantage. Granted, Shesterkin stonewalled the Canucks. With a top unit featuring Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Andrei Kuzmenko, and J.T. Miller, the Rangers played with fire and surprisingly did not get burnt.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canucks penalty kill suffered, and their penalty kill percentage today–74.2%–reflects their poor performance. Despite an all-around team effort, the penalty kill and amount of penalties taken cost the Canucks. The Rangers scored three goals with the man advantage in six attempts, going 50% on the night. There are many positives to take away from the game, but the penalty kill and the lack of discipline are some of the few negatives stemming from last night.

Canucks Looked Great Despite Overtime Loss

The Canucks didn’t look like they were playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They played a full 60 minutes, outshot the Rangers 33-24, had an expected Goals For percentage (xGF%) of 61.99, and won the Corsi battle with 58.06% Corsi For at five-on-five. While the only result that truly matters is what the scoreboard reads, if the Canucks consistently play how they did last night, then the playoffs may be on the horizon.

Head coach Rick Tocchet praised his players in a very Rick Tocchet way, and the Canucks seemed to be in a good mood during their post-game interviews. Despite the loss, their top-six, in particular, should be ecstatic with their performance. The team’s first line of Kuzmenko, Pettersson, and Ilya Mikheyev posted a staggering xGF% of 94.58 at even strength. In contrast, their second line of Miller, Boeser, and Phillip Di Giuseppe came in slightly lower at 59.32. Both lines had plus-70 percent Corsi For and dominated at 5v5.

Canucks Snap Rangers Shutout Streak

The Rangers were riding high after allowing just one goal in their last two contests before facing off against the Canucks. They cruised through Alberta, defeating the Calgary Flames 3-1 and shutting out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0. Entering last night, the Rangers went five straight periods without giving up a goal. They extended the streak to six before J.T. Miller found the back of the net in the second frame, scoring a power-play goal. While the Rangers snagged two points, it has to feel good snapping their streak.

The Canucks get two days of rest before they host the Nashville Predators on Halloween at Rogers Arena. They will look to get back into the win column after falling to the Rangers in an overtime thriller on Saturday night.

Advanced stats per Natural Stat Trick