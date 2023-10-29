NHL Rumors: Oilers, Senators, Golden Knights, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Connor McDavid watch continues as the superstar took the ice for practice on Saturday evening and then told the Hockey Night Canada crew and local media everything felt good and was trending in the right direction. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are looking at a punishment for their involvement in the Evgenii Dadonov trade fiasco of 2022. NHL players are being given clarification on gambling, and there is sad news as former NHLer Adam Johnson has passed away.

McDavid Likely to Play The Heritage Classic

“As of last night after practice the plan was for McDavid to be in the lineup so barring a setback this morning, 97 will make his return against the Flames,” wrote TSN’s Ryan Rishaug on Sunday morning. This after McDavid skated outside with the Oilers at their Saturday evening practice to get used to the Commonwealth Stadium ice for Sunday’s Heritage Classic. Speaking with the media after the skate, he noted, “I felt really good today in practice. A lot of good signs.”

When asked for a bit of a breakdown on how he went from being out for 1-2 weeks to possibly playing two games later, McDavid noted, “We’re very lucky here in Edmonton to have such great staff, and they’ve been working hard at it all week. I feel like it’s in a really good place.”

The NHL Has Warned Players About and Tried to Explain Gambling Rules

Following what happened with Shane Pinto, there is some confusion about what the rules are for NHL players who have or may want to gamble on other sports. What exactly are the rules? Elliotte Friedman discussed the repercussions of Shane Pinto’s ‘gambling’ suspension and how it relates to other potential incidences moving forward.

With rising concerns among players who legally bet on games, many wanted clarity about the situation. The NHL sent out a list of dos and don’ts. Included in the don’ts were wagering on NHL games, sharing their accounts, or placing bets through third parties. Even prop bets are treated as serious as betting on a hockey match. Players are warned against casual discussions about odds with friends and should refrain from sharing insider information or injury updates. Additionally, engaging in illegal betting activities, such as using bookmakers, is strictly prohibited.

Senators to Face Punishment for Involvement in Dadonov Trade

In unrelated Senators news, it appears the team is going to be punished for their involvement in the failed 2022 trade that included Evgenii Dadonov. The Senators told the Vegas Golden Knights he didn’t have an active no-trade list, which he did.

Evgenii Dadonov, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When the deal was made, the Knights were under the impression that Dadonov lacked trade protection due to his failure to submit his no-trade list to Ottawa in a timely manner. However, it later became evident that this information was incorrect. Dadonov’s no-trade list had been submitted as scheduled and was still valid. Consequently, when Vegas attempted to trade Dadonov to Anaheim last year, the trade was blocked because the Ducks were included on his list of restricted teams.

There is no information available regarding the reasons for the prolonged investigation or the potential consequences that the Senators might face.

Adam Johnson Passes Away

We finish off today’s post with tragic news. Former NHL forward Adam Johnson has sadly succumbed to a tragic incident during a game with the EIHL’s Nottingham Panthers last night. After his neck was cut by a skate, Nottingham officials confirmed his passing this morning, revealing that Johnson had sustained a critical injury during a match against the Sheffield Steelers.

The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson. Our prayers and deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates. https://t.co/kgLN8bf0RV pic.twitter.com/fYEiuGw0yC — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 29, 2023

Medical staff promptly attended to the 29-year-old while concerned fans were asked to leave the arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins, Johnson’s former NHL team, released a statement regarding the tragic event. A number of other NHL clubs have shared their thoughts as well.

On behalf of The Hockey Writers, we send our thoughts and deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.