Capitals 2023 Free Agent Targets: Vladimir Tarasenko

The Washington Capitals will need to bring in some more depth defensively and strengthen their forward group if they plan to make a run at a Stanley Cup in the 2023-24 season. They have made some solid moves bringing in Max Pacioretty and Matthew Phillips as depth up front, but they still don’t have enough to be considered a strong contender.

One name that’s still lingering in the free agent market, surprisingly, is Vladimir Tarasenko. He was dealt to the New York Rangers at last year’s trade deadline as the Rangers attempted to go all-in for a Stanley Cup. He is likely going to join a team with a good chance of contending for a championship, but also one that will give him an opportunity as a first-line forward. The Capitals should be all over him, and he’d have the opportunity he’s looking for.

Who is Tarasenko & How Does He Benefit the Capitals?

Tarasenko is a 31-year-old left-shot winger from Yaroslavl, Russia. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues at 16th overall. Up until last season, he had played his entire career with the Blues, even being named an alternate captain for the 2016-17 season up until he was dealt last season.

Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Prior to joining the Blues in the NHL, he played in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in Russia split between two teams which were Sibir Novosibirsk and SKA St. Petersburg. He scored 66 goals and added 66 assists for 132 points through 207 games which comes out to a 0.64 points per game average. He quickly established himself as a potential offensive powerhouse that plays well at both ends of the ice.

Tarasenko got his first taste of NHL action following the lockout of the 2012-13 season after spending half the season in the KHL. He put up eight goals and added 11 assists for 19 points through 38 games in his rookie season. He immediately stood out to fans, as he was able to transfer his game from the KHL to the NHL and quickly made an impact offensively with the Blues.

He has scored 270 goals and 304 assists for 574 points through 675 games in his NHL career split between the Rangers and Blues which comes out to a 0.85 points per game average. He is one of the best offensive players remaining in free agency and will continue to have teams reaching out to him as long as he stays available.

The Capitals would have one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the East if they’re able to bring in Tarasenko. They have some serious scoring talent already with Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, and Evgeny Kuznetsov to name just a few. Adding Tarasenko makes the Caps a Stanley Cup contender as soon as he joins the team. He’d likely get an opportunity on the first line, but would at least spend the majority of the season in the top-six. He is a player that would take the Capitals from fighting for a wild card spot to fighting for a top-three position in the Metropolitan Division.

What Would It Cost the Capitals?

Tarasenko won’t be cheap, but he might take a bit less to join a contender. I can see the Capitals signing him to a one-year deal worth $4.75 million. He is expected to take a one-year deal and bank on himself to earn a better, longer deal when the salary cap takes a bigger jump next offseason.

If Tarasenko is interested in joining the Capitals, they should be all over it. He is a very skilled offensive player that fills the need for a new top-nine forward and makes their depth even stronger. Hopefully, they can get this done.