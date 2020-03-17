Chicago Blackhawks With 100-Point Seasons

The Chicago Blackhawks are an Original Six franchise with a rich and extensive history. Since their founding in 1926, the team has won six Stanley Cups including three championships from 2010-2015. They boast numerous Hockey Hall of Fame members, but only five players can say they’ve recorded 100 points in a season. While that number might seem low for this storied franchise, three players are multiple repeat offenders, giving their legacy an exclamation point. Below are the five members of this elite club.

Bobby Hull

Recorded 107 points (58 goals, 49 assists) in 74 games in 1968-69

Hull enjoyed a long and lucrative hockey career spanning 23 years, from 1957-1980. He spent the first 15 years with the Chicago Black Hawks (the name didn’t change to Blackhawks until the 1986-87 season), where he built his legend. Known for his blonde hair and his explosive skating style, he was nicknamed “The Golden Jet”. His arrival coincided with a successful revival for the Black Hawks, who had been struggling for many years.

In the 1960-61 season, Hull helped bring the Stanley Cup back to Chicago for the first time since 1938. He won the Art Ross Trophy as the league leader in regular season points in 1960, 1962, and 1966. His 50 goals in the 1961-62 season were impressive, but he topped himself with 54 goals in the 1965-66 season, becoming the first NHL player to tally more than 50 goals in a season. This was also the second season in a row he was awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy for most valuable player to his team.

Bobby Hull of the Chicago Black Hawks. (THW Archives)

Hull’s 97 total points in the 1965-66 season set a new NHL record, but it took him a few more years to achieve his career high of 107 points in 1968-69 (second in the league that season). Ironically, the Black Hawks missed the playoffs for the first time since he was a rookie.

This dynamic player went on to enjoy a second career of sorts with the World Hockey Association, a rival league that offered him a $1 million signing bonus to join them and give them credibility. Hull tallied 100+ points four more times in his seven seasons with the WHA.

The Golden Jet was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983, the same year his No. 9 was officially retired by the Black Hawks. In 2017 he was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in history. Blackhawks’ fans can appreciate his statue (erected in 2011) in front of the United Center honoring his long-standing accomplishments with the franchise. He also serves as an official ambassador for the Blackhawks.

Denis Savard

Recorded 119 points (32 goals, 87 assists) in 87 games in 1981-82

Recorded 121 points (35 goals, 86 assists) in 86 games in 1982-83

Recorded 105 points (38 goals, 67 assists) in 79 games in 1984-85

Recorded 116 points (47 goals, 69 assists) in 80 games in 1985-86

Recorded 131 points (44 goals, 87 assists) in 80 games in 1987-88

Good golly, this guy was on fire back in the day! I know the game was different then and it was easier to score goals, but Savard tallied over 100 points in five seasons of his career. He was drafted third overall in the 1980 NHL draft by the Black Hawks, which at the time was their highest pick in history. And he didn’t disappoint.

Publicity portrait of three of members of the Chicago Blackhawks ice hockey team, 1982-1983 season. From left, Canadians, Steve Larmer, Al Secord, and Denis Savard. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

At only 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Savard was one of the smallest players on the ice. But that didn’t deter him. Instead, the center was known for his speed, skill, and ability to outmaneuver his opponent. Plus he was pretty good at scoring goals. He was also the first to perfect the spin-a-rama, coined the “Savardian spin-a-rama”.

In his rookie season (1980-81), Savard accumulated 75 points, which became a new record for the Black Hawks by a rookie (since broken). There was no sophomore slump for Savvy, who went on to earn the above mentioned 119 points in the 1981-82 season. For the next several years he kept up this torrid pace, culminating in his best campaign ever in the 1987-88 season with an incredible 44 goals and 87 assists for a whopping 131 points.

Like Hull before him, Savard’s No. 18 was retired by the Blackhawks in March of 1998, and he was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2000. He too was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL players of all-time. Savard went on to coach for the Blackhawks (2006-2008), and now serves as an official ambassador for the organization.

Steve Larmer

Recorded 101 points (44 goals, 57 assists) in 80 games in 1990-91

While Savard was drafted third overall in 1980, his eventual teammate Steve Larmer was taken 120th overall in that same draft by the Black Hawks. He broke into the league full-time in the 1982-83 season, where he won the Calder Memorial Trophy for best rookie with 43 goals and 47 assists (90 points).

Larmer was best known as a power forward that was responsible on both ends of the ice. So much so, he was nominated for the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward five times. Ironically, he was nominated for the Lady Byng Trophy for best sportsmanship five times as well. He was also incredibly consistent.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Steve Larmer. (THW Archive)

In his 11 seasons with the Blackhawks he scored over 40 goals five times and over 85 points six times, culminating in his career-high 101 points in the 1990-91 season. At the end of the 1992-93 season he reached an iron-man streak of 884 consecutive games played, which is third longest in NHL history.

Unfortunately, the streak ended when he decided to ask for a trade in order to chase a Stanley Cup. The Blackhawks dragged their feet on the move, and Larmer missed the first 13 games of the 1993-94 season with his new team, the New York Rangers. But he claims he has no regrets.

The way I look at it I was fortunate enough to play 11 seasons without missing a game. There was a lot of luck involved. It’s one of those things you never set out to do. You can’t plan for something like that.

Larmer went on to win the Cup with the Rangers before retiring in 1995.

Jeremy Roenick

Recorded 103 points (53 goals, 50 assists) in 80 games in 1991-92

Recorded 107 points (50 goals, 57 assists) in 84 games in 1992-93

Recorded 107 points (46 goals, 61 assists) in 84 games in 1993-94

Savard and Larmer were both winding down their careers with the Blackhawks when a young and feisty Jeremy Roenick came onto the scene. Roenick was drafted in the first round, eighth overall by the Blackhawks in the 1988 NHL draft. In his rookie campaign in the 1988-89 season, he tallied a healthy nine goals and nine assists for 18 points in only 20 games. He continued his contributions the following two seasons with 66 and then 94 points, respectively.

Jeremy Roenick of the Chicago Blackhawks. (File Picture: 24 Nov 1995)

But it was the next three seasons that were the highlight of his career, where Roenick accumulated over 100 points three times in a row along with 50 or more goals twice. In his eight seasons with the Blackhawks, he led the team to the Conference Finals three times and the Stanley Cup Final once. But while every other player on this 100-point list won a Stanley Cup at some point in their careers (Savard won with the Montreal Canadiens in 1993), Roenick never hoisted the silver chalice.

As a hockey analyst for NBC when the Blackhawks won in 2010, he got very emotional on national TV about never having that opportunity.

Roenick enjoyed a 20-year career in the NHL. Along with the Blackhawks, he also played for the Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and the San Jose Sharks before retiring in 2009. But he never achieved the same kind of success he did in those three glorious seasons in Chicago.

Patrick Kane

Recorded 106 points (46 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games in 2015-16

Recorded 110 points (44 goals, 66 assists) in 81 games in 2018-19

Kane is the only member of this list that is still an active player. Even at 31 years of age, he shows no signs of slowing down. Another 100-point season or two is certainly not out of the question. In his 13 years with the league, he definitely isn’t short on accomplishments.

Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The right winger was drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in 2007, and joined the NHL ranks that same year. In his rookie season he recorded 21 goals and 51 assists for 72 points, earning him the Calder Trophy. Since then, he’s been a 20+ goal-scorer his entire career. And he’s not too shabby in the assist department either, known as one of the best passers in the game.

In the 2015-16 season, Kane finished first in the NHL in points (106) for the Art Ross Trophy. He also won the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player judged by NHL Players’ Association) that same season. Kane one-upped himself in the 2018-19 season with a career-high 66 assists and 110 points. Ironically, in neither of these seasons did he win a Stanley Cup, of which he has three (2010, 2013, 2015). In 2013 he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable player in the playoffs. And of course there was the goal nobody saw that won it all in 2010.

Kane is a finesse player, using his skill, speed, and vision to outmaneuver his opponents. He is a pleasure to watch on the ice, constantly thrilling fans with highlight-reel plays, earning the nickname “Showtime”. Like Hull and Savard, Kane was also named one of the all-time 100 Greatest NHL Players. He will undoubtedly also have his number retired and eventually be named a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

All five of the above players have added their piece of history to the Chicago Blackhawks and the NHL. They will be remembered for their specific accomplishments. But one thing they all have in common is their 100-point seasons, which is an outstanding achievement of and consistency and talent.