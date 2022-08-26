Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Dysin Mayo

In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at journeyman defenseman Dysin Mayo. After spending the past seven years in the ECHL and American Hockey League (AHL) with the Coyotes’ affiliates, the Canadian defensemen finally got his long-awaited chance, making his NHL debut with the team this past season.

Upon making his debut in the desert, Mayo immediately slotted into the team’s top defensive pairing, with star defenseman Jakob Chychrun missing a chunk of the season with an injury. With a shot at top-line minutes, the Coyotes’ rookie defenseman quickly developed into one of the team’s key players this previous season.

Mayo’s Season in Review

Mayo’s 2021-22 season debut didn’t come until Oct. 21 when he was told last minute leading up to the game against the Edmonton Oilers that he would be playing on the top line with Shayne Gostisbehere. He took advantage of that moment, scoring his first career goal that night in a 5-1 loss. Despite the outcome, he stated his case and showed his potential as a top-four defenseman for the team. He held a top-four defensive spot for the rest of the season, registering 12 points on four goals and eight assists in 67 games, while averaging a whopping 20:55 minutes of ice time a night.

As he continued to grow and develop throughout the season, his role on the team increased. He became the team’s shutdown defenseman, blocking an incredible 133 shots, while laying the body an impressive 129 times. In addition, he developed line chemistry with fellow rookie defenseman J.J. Moser, as well as veteran defenseman Gostisbehere.

What Mayo Can Improve On, Build Off Of

While he provided a spark on the team’s blue line, registering a decent season, the rookie showed areas of needed improvement in his game for the upcoming season. Being paired on the top line meant Mayo, on most nights, was facing the opposition’s top line, and while he didn’t look too outplayed, he struggled at times to help keep the puck out of his net, registering a plus/minus of minus-22. He also struggled to maintain the puck, turning it over 39 times.

Dysin Mayo, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Despite the struggles many rookie’s face, Mayo had plenty of bright spots as well, including registering the third-highest average time on ice for defensemen on the team, while also providing a physical presence and incredible shot-blocking ability. He also recorded 14 takeaways and played major minutes against tough competition on a nightly basis, especially after the loss of Chychrun. This resulted in the Coyotes rewarding him with a three-year contract extension.

Mayo’s Next Move

Going forward, Mayo’s role will depend on the Coyotes’ defensive situation. The team currently has 11 rostered defensemen going into this season after a couple of offseason additions. While he proved to be a valuable defenseman to the team, general manager Bill Armstrong’s additions of Troy Stecher, Josh Brown, and Patrik Nemeth may limit how much of a role he plays next season.

Nevertheless, one thing is for certain, the Coyotes gave Mayo a contract extension with the confidence of him being an NHL defenseman for at least the next three seasons. Whether that be on the team’s third pairing or as a sixth or seventh defenseman, it’s without question that he will have a role of his own this upcoming season. The 25-year-old journeyman fought for seven seasons to make it this far, and fans better believe he’s not stopping now. The future is bright and whether he’s seen as a core piece of the future or not, expect him to build on his game and play an important part for the Coyotes this season.

What do you think of Mayo? Let us know in the comments section below.