Coyotes Community Growing Through Off-Ice Contributions

The Arizona Coyotes are building a competitive team that could pursue a playoff spot this season. General manager Bill Armstrong went out and brought in some offensive depth and revamped the defense. But off the ice, the organization has worked extremely hard to help others in need, and their hard work has paid off tremendously.

Coyotes Making a Difference On and Off the Ice

The Coyotes have reached out and, with the help of some local organizations, have done a tremendous amount of good throughout the community. Arizona has donated both money and time to make sure their area is alive and well, helping in any way possible. The fight on the ice is important, but the one off the ice and in the surrounding Coyotes area is just as crucial.

Hockey development is also a key issue for the Coyotes. Their vision is surrounded by making the state and people involved a better place for the game of hockey. They want to expand everyone’s hockey knowledge and bring the sport to people of all ages and backgrounds, giving everyone a chance to grow up and play professional hockey.

The providers with which the Arizona organization is affiliated are many, including a new program, and listed below.

MedSupply has introduced a new way in which Coyotes goaltenders will reward those in the program. The Every Save Counts program is one where MedSupply will donate $10 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona for every save made by a Coyotes goaltender. They are the distributor of medical supplies to those in need or do not have the funds to acquire them.

Karel Vejmelka, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Delta Dental of Arizona and TeamSmile have teamed up with the Coyotes to provide Valley kids with free oral health assessments and to provide those children with dental care information and tips on how to prevent issues with that specific care. Good hygiene is something that must be educated throughout.

School programs help students prepare for the real world by setting realistic goals and taking part in reading programs. Making decisions outside of school is another issue to face when it comes to food or joining the Coyote’s “Raise the Pack” PE curriculum. These provide youngsters with valuable knowledge to help them through life.

Community Skatin For Leighton, also known as the Leighton Accardo Memorial Fund, was set up to remember Leighton, who battled stage 4 cancer and unfortunately passed away at age nine. Lyndsey Fry, the Arizona Coyotes ambassador, rollerbladed 96 miles on Feb. 21, 2021, across the Valley to raise an impressive $49,000 in memory of the young girl. The annual event will continue to find ways to remember young Leighton, and the Coyotes have raised over $77,000 for girls’ hockey scholarships through this program.

The Coyotes have also helped the community financially, as they have donated $1 million during their history to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, $25,000 in-kind donations, granted $528,000 to 48 different organizations, and community event sponsorships reaching $65,000.

The organization has been busy giving away as well. The Coyotes have handed out over 22,700 tickets for home games to military and first responders. They have donated over 700 volunteer hours throughout the community, have served over 528 kids through Team Smile, and have collected over 374 pounds of hygiene products for the Homeless Women of Arizona.

The Coyotes community help continues. They have visited 20 Title 1 schools, have 150 Arizona Coyotes reading programs, and over 10,300 students participating in the Raise the Pack SE program spreading throughout 75 clinics.

Arizona Coyotes Bench Celebration (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Coyotes players and management do not stop when the game on the ice is over. There is no day off as they continue to govern whatever they can to show support to those who need it most. The Arizona Coyotes community is working together to give more, spread more awareness, and get those at a young age interested in hockey. They have helped and donated to save people and educate the uneducated about the game. This season should be no different as they look to increase their efforts to make the Coyotes community a better place and one that may need no assistance sooner rather than later.