7 Cool Things About Mikael Backlund

At the 2007 NHL Entry Draft in Columbus, OH, the Calgary Flames selected Mikael Backlund with the 24th overall pick in the first round. Since his debut on Oct. 26, 2010, he’s been a fixture in the lineup, suiting up for 908 games and serving a pivotal role on the Flames’ special team units.

After a career year of 56 points in 2022-23, the three-time 20-goal scorer recently signed a two-year extension worth $9 million, earning a promotion to team captain. As the Swedish-born forward begins his 16th season with the organization, we looked at seven cool things about Calgary’s longest-tenured player.

Backlund Has Scored Against 82 goalies, Including John Gibson

After 15 NHL seasons, Backlund has 185 goals and 492 points. Thus far, he’s scored at least one goal against 82 netminders, with John Gibson surrendering the most with seven. Additionally, he has scored more than five goals against Mike Smith (six), Roberto Luongo (five), and Semyon Varlamov (five).

Thank you Sweden for Mikael Backlund!!

Interestingly, Backlund has one career hat trick, coming on Apr. 7, 2016, against Ryan Miller and the visiting Vancouver Canucks. Furthermore, he has one playoff overtime goal against Frederik Andersen (May 5, 2015) and is one for two on penalty shots. After fellow countryman Jonas Gustavsson stopped him on Mar. 13, 2013, Backlund beat Jonathan Quick on Oct. 19, 2019.

Backlund Won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2022-23

As the longest-tenured player in the Flames organization, Backlund has a long history of charitable work in the Calgary area. Thanks to his unselfish devotion to the ALS Society of Alberta, The Kids Cancer Care, and Special Olympics Calgary, he received the King Clancy Trophy in 2022-23, which best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice, and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to their community.

Historically, he became the fourth Flames skater to win the award after Lanny McDonald (1988), Joe Nieuwendyk (1995), and Jarome Iginla (2004). Additionally, Backlund became the fifth Swedish-born player with their name inscribed on the award after Daniel Alfredsson (2012), Henrik Zetterberg (2015), Henrik Sedin (2016, 2018), and Daniel Sedin (2018).

Backlund Became the First European-Born Captain in Flames’ History

On Sept. 27, 2023, new Flames general manager Craig Conroy announced that Backlund (Västerås, Sweden), who has served as alternate captain for six years, would become the team’s 21st captain. Interestingly, his promotion made him the first European-born captain of the Flames, joining Conroy (Potsdam, NY) as the only non-Canadian-born leaders in franchise history.

HE'S BACKS AND WEARING THE C!



We're proud to announce Mikael Backlund has been signed to a two-year contract extension and has been named the 21st captain in franchise history!



More info: https://t.co/zoqCqeCUfv

Additionally, Backlund becomes Calgary’s first captain since the summer of 2021, assuming the role vacated by Mark Giordano, who left the club through the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft. Overall, he will become the third leader in the salary cap era (2005), with Ignila holding the position from 2003 to 2013.

Only Drafted Player in Flames History to Skate in 900 Games With the Team

According to numbers obtained from Hockey-Reference.com, the Flames have drafted 481 prospects since joining the NHL in 1972. Surprisingly, the club has selected several Hall of Famers like Al MacInnis, Brett Hull, Mike Vernon, and Nieuwendyk. However, those players, many of whom were part of the 1989 Stanley Cup-winning squad, never skated in 900 games while wearing a Flames uniform.

"I never thought or expected I would play 900 games for one organization. I feel very privileged. It's very special to be the third player to do that, alongside Jarome and Gio."



Mikael Backlund is set to play his 900th game with the #Flames tomorrow afternoon

During the 2022-23 season, Backlund played in all 82 games for the fourth time, bringing his career total to 908 games, making him the only Flames prospect to reach the plateau with the club. Although he will not catch Iginla’s franchise record of 1,219 contests during his two-year extension, he is a lock to surpass Giordano (949) for second place. Considering no one in the top ten is still with the organization, Backlund’s position will remain unchallenged for years.

Backlund Is From the Same Hometown as Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidström

The NHL is about to welcome its 400th Swedish-born player during the 2023-24 season or, at the latest, the following year. Since the early 1970s, the Nordic country has continuously sent some of its best players to compete for the Stanley Cup. As expected, the country’s capital, Stockholm, has seen the most skaters (64) jump the pond.

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, Västerås, a small city about 62 miles west of the capital, is home to one of the country’s greatest players, Nicklas Lidström. Interestingly, he’s not the only big name from the city, with a population of about 122,000, since Västerås is also Backlund’s hometown.

Before coming to North America, Backlund began his junior career with Västerås HK at the U16 level in 2003-04. Eventually, he advanced to the J18 and J20 teams, spending several years in the HockeyAllsevnskan from 2005 to 2009.

As Expected, Backlund’s Favorite Opponent Is the Edmonton Oilers

After 908 games against 31 teams in the NHL, it is unsurprising to learn that Backlund’s favorite opponent is his provincial rivals, the Edmonton Oilers. Heading into the 2023-24 season, he’s skated in over 40 contests against six teams, Los Angeles Kings (42), Arizona Coyotes (43), Anaheim Ducks (46), San Jose Sharks (47), Oilers (58), and Vancouver Canucks (59).

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames, scores on Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Although Backlund has yet to reach double digits against five teams, Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and Seattle Kraken, he’s tallied a career-high 44 points against the Oilers. Additionally, he’s netted 16 goals and 28 assists against Edmonton, both personal bests against any franchise.

Backlund Is a Decorated Veteran Representing Team Sweden

Interestingly, the last time Backlund was captain of Team Sweden, they won the World Championship in 2018. Ultimately, the win completed his trophy case, which included a Silver Medal (2011) and a Bronze Medal (2010, 2014) from the annual tournament.

#FlashbackFriday! A look back at Mikael Backlund's time with @Trekronorse at the #IIHFWorlds!



He and Sweden kick off the 2018 IIHF World Championship today when they take on Belarus!

Furthermore, Backlund won a Bronze Medal at the U18 World Junior Championships in 2007 and back-to-back Silver Medala at the U20 tournament in 2008 and 2009. Additionally, he earned a Top 3 Player on Team award at the U18, U20, and World Championship levels.

Further Perspective

Whether or not Backlund retires in Calgary is something to consider in two seasons when his latest extension ends. Additionally, it will be extremely tough to place him amongst the franchise’s greatest skaters without a Stanley Cup ring. However, whenever the time comes, Backlund will be regarded as the best-drafted and homegrown player in team history, with a career worthy of being inducted into the Forever a Flame program.