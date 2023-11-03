Coyotes’ McBain Making the Most of an Opportunity

Arizona Coyotes forward Jack McBain came to the organization as a rather unknown. Drafted by the Minnesota Wild 63rd overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, he was a scoring threat throughout college and had some promise as a young point producer. Then things changed, and he was given a new life thanks to a trade by the Coyotes.

Coyotes’ McBain Muscles the Fourth Line to Success

The 6-foot-3 and 201-pound McBain was a prominent point producer while playing for the Boston College Eagles of the NCAA. For four years, he was the best player on his team and started to get recognition as a player who could go high in the upcoming NHL Draft. He did not go in the first round, but he made a name for himself in college, allowing him to go late in the second round.

After getting drafted, the highs of being picked also come with some decisions. Ultimately, he committed to four years at Boston College, staying to further develop his game so he could turn pro. During his college career, he played 117 games and produced 37 goals and 49 assists for 86 points and was a +29. He set career-highs in his senior year, posting 19 goals and 14 assists for 33 points.

After his college career, he informed Minnesota that he would not be singing with the team, thus making him an unrestricted free agent. On March 20, 2022, Minnesota traded his rights to Arizona in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick. He then immediately signed an entry-level deal one day after being acquired.

McBain would make his NHL debut on April 12, 2022, against the New Jersey Devils. Three days later, he would score his first NHL point, an assist, on teammate Nick Ritchie’s goal in a 9-2 loss against the Calgary Flames.

Related: Coyotes’ McBain Finds New Home

McBain has made the Coyotes his home, and he has looked comfortable in the elements. He has been placed on a line with Liam O’Brien and newcomer Alex Kerfoot, performing primarily as a shutdown line, but he has shown flashes of producing offensively. This line has played a heavy and physical style but has come through on offense, combining for 13 points. McBain has four goals and two assists for six points, O’Brien has one goal and three assists for four points, and Kerfoot has three assists.

The line has an attitude of being in the opponent’s face at every opportunity. The opposition knows when this line is on the ice and knows it will be a long night. They cycle the puck well, use their size along the boards, and create havoc in the crease of the opposing goaltender. McBain is the star of this line as he plays aggressively, fights, plays a 200-foot game and contributes offensively. This line he is on could not be more perfect for his game.

McBain Contributes Offensively

McBain’s last five games should prove how productive he can be, as he has four goals and two assists for six points and seven penalty minutes. In his career, he has 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points and 70 penalty minutes in 92 games, as he contributes in more than one way. He has taken his responsibilities to a new level to make this one of the best, if not the best, fourth-line in the NHL.

Jack McBain of the Toronto Jr Canadians (Catherine Kim / OJHL Images)

Latest News & Highlights

McBain deserves recognition for where he started to where he is now. He had a magnificent college career, and he did not sign in Minnesota with the Wild because the situation was not for him. Now, he is one of the better bottom-six players in the league. He combines toughness with skill and adds the defensive part to his game that he has worked on to be a complete player.

The Coyotes are heading in the right direction and have a core to build around. McBain is one of those players because he brings an element that most current Coyotes players do not bring to the ice. He is a throwback to a Cam Neely-type, as he can score and fight for his teammates when necessary. The fans notice when his line is on the ice as they bring a different dimension that the fans and organization appreciate.

Jack McBain of the Boston College Eagles playing in the 2019 Beanpot (Credit: Boston College Athletics)

McBain is the son of former NHL forward Andrew McBain. The elder McBain played 608 games with the Winnipeg Jets, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and Ottawa Senators.

McBain is a player that every NHL team needs. Someone who is not afraid to take a hit to make a play, take on the chin if it motivates the other player or someone to give a big hit. He is underrated and plays his role very well. He is someone to watch as the Coyotes continue to move toward being a playoff team.