Coyotes News & Rumors: Arena Proposal, Kachinas Are Back, & More

Hockey is almost in full gear, and the Arizona Coyotes are now well into training camp. The team concluded a successful Rookie Faceoff Tournament, kicked off camp with media day this past Wednesday, officially rebranded, gave a glimpse into its arena proposal, among other things.

The preseason kicks off Monday, and it’s set to be a very busy week, so let’s dive in!

Coyotes Officially Rebrand, Bring Back White Kachina Jerseys

The Coyotes announced a complete rebrand earlier this week, bringing back the team’s classic Kachina logo as the team’s primary look, and will don the below white jerseys on the road. The black Kachina sweaters will be the club’s home jerseys this year, which was already the plan.

Related: Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 Season Preview Section

In addition, team President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez announced the rebrand will be focused on the club’s commitment to impact, inclusivity, and innovation.

Front of Arizona Coyotes White Kachina Jersey (Arizona Coyotes)

“Embracing the Kachina was an easy decision for us, and we are very proud to have one of the best logos and uniforms in the entire NHL,” Gutierrez said in a release. “Our rebrand will highlight that the Coyotes are a dynamic, energetic and a forward-looking organization and this campaign with demonstrate our commitment to be a leader in our community.”

The Coyotes will wear the white Kachina jerseys in their Oct. 18 home opener against St. Louis Blues.

Arena Proposal Details Announced, But Not Without Controversy

Details are starting to emerge on the arena bid the team placed on Sept. 2, and renderings were released on Monday. The team proposed a $1.7 billion development complete with an arena (obviously), hotels, apartments, and shops that would be financed by both private investors and city sales tax revenues (from ‘Exclusive look at Arizona Coyotes’ proposal for Tempe arena and entertainment district,’ AZCentral.com 09/20/2021).

"He said Meruelo would kick in his own money and is lining up a group of private investors to help fund construction." – our @paulinapineda22 with story (and renderings) of Coyotes' proposed Tempe arena and entertainment district. https://t.co/LGVBa80T12 — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) September 20, 2021

Before fans start salivating too much, though, the proposal has already seemingly run into its first of what likely be many logistical challenges. The land that is to be included, which is bordered by Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway, is less than two miles away from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport’s two busiest runway approaches. As such, the airport is seeking more information about the project to determine how it may impact / interrupt airport operations. (from ‘Could a new Coyotes arena hurt Phoenix airport flight safety? Sky Harbor wants information,’ AZCentral.com 09/22/2021)

Add odds in particular, aside from its proximity to the runways, include the heights of buildings in the developments. Though it’s unclear if this could derail the deal, there’s certainly time to work out the details, as the Coyotes told AZCentral.com that even if a contract is awarded, the first phase of the project wouldn’t be completed until the Fall of 2025 at the earliest.

Television Schedule Announced for Upcoming Season

The Coyotes will once again partner with Bally Sports Arizona for the 2021-22 season, as the network will televise 71 of the team’s 82 games this season. TNT and ESPN+/Hulu, the NHL’s new broadcast partners, will broadcast the remainder of the games, marking 11 in total that will be nationally televised.

Arizona kicks off its regular season schedule against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 14 before its home opener against St. Louis four days later. The preseason, though, is set to kick off this week, and looks like this:

Monday, Sept. 27 — vs. LA Kings

Wednesday, Sept. 29 — at Anaheim

Saturday, Oct. 2 — vs. Anaheim

Sunday, Oct. 3 — vs. Dallas (in El Paso, Texas)

Tuesday, Oct. 5 — at LA Kings

Thursday, Oct. 7 — at Vegas

In addition, all games will broadcast on the radio on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM or ESPN 620 AM. You can check out the entire 2021-22 TV Schedule here.

Season Promotions Include Military Appreciation, Throwback Night

The Coyotes announced their promotional games that will occur throughout the season, highlighted by Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 6 against the Seattle Kraken, Hockey Fights Cancer Night Nov. 20 against the Detroit Red Wings, Throwback Night Dec. 11 against the Philadelphia Flyers, and Pucks and Paws Night on Jan. 2 against the Dallas Stars.

Some of the giveaway highlights:

Kachina Jersey Pool Towel — Oct. 18 (vs. St. Louis)

Purple light-up bracelets (Hockey Fights Cancer)– Nov. 20 (Detroit)

Kachina Holiday Ornament — Dec. 23 (Tampa Bay)

Player and Pet Calendar — Jan. 2 (Dallas)

Locally Designed Hat, inspired by the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. — Jan. 17 (Montreal)

Rainbow Rally Towel — March 5 (Ottawa)

Locally Designed Hat designed to highlight Gender Equality Month — March 23 (Seattle)

Locally Designed Hat designed to highlight Chicano culture in Arizona — April 1 (Anaheim)

Kachina Pool Float — April 29 (Nashville)

A complete list of promotions can be found here.

In Case You Missed It

Want more Coyotes content? Tune into Howlers and Growlers— a weekly show on YouTube. Check out our most recent show below, and make sure you subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss any upcoming shows. Also, become part of our pack on our very own Discord channel, and join in the conversation!