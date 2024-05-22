Devils’ Offseason Checklist Needs to Keep the Playoffs in Mind

As the 2024 postseason takes place, the New Jersey Devils are absorbed in coaching rumors galore. The moment that Lindy Ruff was fired, it was obvious that New Jersey would need to begin their offseason checklist by hiring a new coach to lead the team. However, that is only the first step to an offseason that could be detrimental to Tom Fitzgerald’s tenure as the general manager (GM) of the team.

Watching the 2024 Playoffs shines a light on the qualities that the Devils do not have. The powerhouse teams in the playoffs such as the Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and unfortunately, New York Rangers, are blinding reminders of how many pieces New Jersey needs to become a team built for the playoffs.

Despite the Devils winning a series in the 2023 Playoffs, 13 players from that roster are gone. When half of your team changes, there are bound to be changes in your overall play. Therefore, filling in the gaps that became apparent this season will be vital to the success of the team. The core players such as Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Luke Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, and Simon Nemec build chemistry each season they play. However, there also needs to be players added to take the team to the next level. If the Devils can follow this offseason checklist, they will be in a much better position for the upcoming season.

1. Head Coach

As the conference finals of the playoffs capture the attention of the hockey world, the Devils are still looking for the biggest checkmark on their offseason checklist. Craig Berube, who reportedly had “serious talks” with New Jersey, signed a contract to coach the Toronto Maple Leafs. With a big name off the board, all eyes land on Sheldon Keefe, Jay Woodcroft, and Todd McLellan.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The importance of naming a new head coach is paramount for New Jersey. Gathering new players will not mean much if they are not utilized properly by the correct boss behind the bench. Keefe became the head coach of the Maple Leafs after taking over Mike Babcock’s vacancy. With the Maple Leafs, Keefe had a record of 212-97-40 in 349 games coached. He also led them to their first second round appearance in over 19 seasons.

Despite the Maple Leafs firing Keefe after their Round 1 loss this year, he has had an impressive resumé and will be a great fit for the Devils. Fitzgerald emphasized that his goal was to find a coach before the NHL Draft on June 28. Only time will tell if Keefe and the Devils rumors become true.

2. Starting Goaltender

Before Ruff’s firing, finding a starting goaltender was by far the most important venture on the Devils’ offseason checklist. Unfortunately, it will likely be a more challenging task than finding a new head coach. Devils fans are no strangers to rumors swirling around the team. Throughout the 2023-24 season, Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators, and Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins were involved in rumors of their availability. Instead, the Devils ended the season with Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen to push the goaltending search to the offseason.

In free agency, there are virtually zero options for a starting goaltender that the Devils can target. One restricted free agent who will be interesting to keep tabs on is Bruins’ goaltender Jeremy Swayman. The 25-year-old was phenomenal in the playoffs and recorded a 2.15 goals-against average (GAA) and .922 save percentage (SV%). However, it would be surprising if Swayman was moved this offseason. One reason to believe it is possible is due to the Bruins taking him to arbitration last offseason.

Swayman spoke about his arbitration case after being named an NHL All-Star, “Yeah, after dealing with what I did this summer with arbitration, hearing things that a player should never hear, it feels pretty special to be in this situation” (from ‘Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman explains arbitration comments following shutout win,’ Boston.com, 1/15/24). If Swayman did become available, it would exceed what the Devils need in the goaltending position. If he does not become available, Ullmark would likely need to be moved to clear cap space.

There are options through trades that the Devils will need to use. Saros, Ullmark, and John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks are likely targets. Each would be an upgrade in net, but will cost the Devils a pretty penny. Nevertheless, getting a starting goaltender is a requirement for the team, unless they want to miss the postseason again.

3. Depth Additions

With four teams remaining in the playoffs, it is apparent that the road to a Stanley Cup is tedious, brutal, and downright exhausting. Teams have to be built for the grind of the playoffs in order to have a chance at winning. The Devils have a long way to go before being a team that can make a legit run at the Cup. However, they can also learn from the teams that are successful in the playoffs.

The secret to success in the playoffs is and has always been depth additions. Every recent Cup winner would not have won without a balance of star power and depth pieces that fit their roles. The Devils lack aggressive players who grind out shifts and harass opponents. Luckily, they do have skill players that can control the pace of the game. Those players will benefit from more playoff experience, but they are harder to acquire than depth pieces.

2024 unrestricted free agents that can make an immediate impact on the team are forwards such as Chandler Stephenson, Jordan Martinook, Patrick Maroon, and Tyler Bertuzzi; players who have played over 400 NHL games and have playoff experience. On the backend, aggressive and physical players such as Brenden Dillon, Ian Cole, and Chris Tanev would bring a much-needed element to the team.

There is no need for New Jersey to go after the biggest free agents on the market. Their core is set and has proven they can be successful. However, the addition of the correct coach, a reliable goaltender, and depth additions to improve areas of the game that the Devils are lacking will change the state of the team tremendously. Fortunately, the possibility of making all of these changes happen is very feasible during the offseason. In approximately four short months, the team will hopefully have everything marked off their checklist and show the fans that they will be better built for the playoffs.