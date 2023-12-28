Devils’ Confidence in Rookies, Nemec, and Hughes Paying Off

Earlier in the summer, after the New Jersey Devils chose to allow Damon Severson and Ryan Graves to leave and take their more than 900 games of combined NHL play with them to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins, many speculated that the Devils would find a way to play two rookies among their back six – Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec. Reports from the NHL Awards and Draft were that head coach Lindy Ruff was not enamored with the idea of playing two rookies on defense to begin the season. The Devils signaled their reticence by acquiring Colin Miller to fill the slot vacated by Severson.

The team chose to begin the season with only Hughes on the NHL roster, and Nemec was ultimately sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) despite excelling in the preseason. This was exacerbated by the team beginning the season with only six defensemen as Miller would head to injured reserve.

Hamilton Goes Down

With Miller on the injured reserve, the Devils resisted the temptation of recalling Nemec and playing him to begin the season. Instead, they chose to run out the same six defensemen for every game until Miller’s return against Pittsburgh on Nov. 16. Things would change once Dougie Hamilton suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a Nov. 28 game against the New York Islanders. Facing the loss of the offensive-minded right-shot defenseman for most, if not all, of the remainder of the season, the Devils immediately called up Nemec to make his NHL debut.

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nemec immediately paid dividends, posting two assists in his debut against the San Jose Sharks and not showing any signs of nerves. The second-overall pick in the 2022 Draft has looked like he belongs in the NHL from that first game. He certainly has shown his youth at times, but the 19-year-old Slovak defenseman has thrived, putting up five points in 12 games and eating up over 21 minutes of ice time on average. Stepping in for Hamilton, he immediately assumed his place quarterbacking the second power play unit and has remained there every game since.

More than anyone on the roster, Nemec has assumed the role vacated by Severson as a two-way, puck-moving defenseman always looking to move the puck up ice and join the offense.

Flair for the Dramatic

Few will forget Luke Hughes’ first career goal, a game-winner in overtime on the road in Washington to close out the 2022-23 regular season. A harbinger of things to come, he continued his impressive, clutch play in the postseason, earning significant ice time in the second round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. He entered training camp nursing an injury and took his time easing into the lineup in preseason before playing every game thus far in the regular season. Early on he displaced Hamilton as the quarterback of the top power play unit in the NHL and has held fast to that role all season. His chemistry with brother Jack, especially with the man advantage or in 3v3 situations, is undeniable and led to the Devils’ early season power play dominance.

In Wednesday night’s contest against the Blue Jackets, both defensemen made significant contributions to the Devils’ third-period comeback. First, Nemec pinched to keep a puck in the offensive zone, won a board battle and wired a pass to Dawson Mercer in the slot who roofed a shot past Elvis Merzlikins to tie the game at two. For Nemec, it was his fifth point in just 12 games.

Unfortunately for New Jersey, they needed more late-game heroics from their rookies. After an error by Jonas Siegenthaler led to a go-ahead goal with 2:26 remaining, Hughes knotted the game at three with an electrifying end-to-end rush through all five Blue Jackets then fired a laser past Merzlikins high to the stick side with just 1:25 remaining in the game.

“It’s a pretty spectacular goal whenever you can maneuver your way through everyone and then take a shot like that. It’s something special and it’s a big moment moment to do it,” shared Dawson Mercer describing the Hughes play after the game. The Devils eventually won the game in overtime with Nemec and Hughes splitting the overtime shifts on defense.

Earning Important Minutes

Ruff did not hesitate to use Hughes and Nemec when his team most needed production. Playing from behind or tied in the third period and overtime against Columbus, the Devils played the duo more than 15 combined minutes of the 23 possible minutes, including most of the last five. The two are currently among the top four rookie defensemen in 5v5 expected goal percentage when they are on the ice and amongst the top 25 of all defensemen who have played at least 200 5v5 minutes. They are second and third on the team in ice time per game averaging right around 21 minutes.

“When you look at the offensive side, they’re the guys that we have , they’re the next New Jersey Devils to carry the offensive play. They’re the guys that we need to be in on the offense and in overtime…that’s really their role in this team, and that’s what they are. I know it’s tough on a young player, but when asked, I think both have done a great job with getting involved getting up ice.” Lindy Ruff on Nemec and Hughes, Dec. 27, 2023

The players recognize the special abilities of Hughes and Nemec and have helped them acclimate into the lineup seamlessly. Hughes also understands the responsibility that Ruff has entrusted to him at this point in his career and appreciates the coach’s confidence. “(W)e’re trying to tie up the game and you put different guys on in different situations. So, you know, I’m glad that they have the confidence in me to, to (play me in those situations).” Seeing how both Hughes and Nemec have played under pressure there is no reason to believe that Ruff will stop sending them over the boards.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Devils took a huge risk in choosing to rely so heavily on rookie defensemen with their season on the line. The risk has paid off. With two of the top blue line prospects in the entire NHL on their roster, the Devils will need both Hughes and Nemec to produce when it matters if they are to return to the playoffs and ultimately compete for the Stanley Cup.