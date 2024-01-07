Devils’ Jesper Bratt Belongs in the 2024 All-Star Game

Jack Hughes grabs the headlines, Nico Hischier may be the best two-way forward in the NHL, and while those two are perennially in the All-Star discussion, this season, Jesper Bratt merits selection to the All-Star Game as one of the 12 players to be added to the roster. It is not unusual for former first-overall picks like Hughes and Hischier to vie for multiple All-Star Games. However, a diminutive, former sixth-round pick is rarely on pace for a 100-point season; this is the season he deserves recognition as an All-Star.

Bratt Snubbed Before

Bratt led the 2021-22 New Jersey Devils in points. Amid a turbulent season full of injuries to Hughes, Hischier, and Dougie Hamilton, the one constant point producer was Bratt. In his fifth NHL season, he tallied 73 points in 76 games, netting 26 goals and announcing to the league he had arrived. He followed that year with another 73-point effort last season, including scoring over 30 goals for the first time in his career. He was among the final players up for selection to the All-Star Game but was ultimately not selected.

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, at the halfway point, Bratt had 40 points, essentially a point-per-game pace. In part, he likely suffered from too much competition amongst his teammates as several players were deserving and likely split the fan voting, denying him and Hischier an opportunity to head to Sunrise for the game. This season, with Hischier missing almost a month of play, Bratt has elevated his candidacy, and it should be the year he gets the call.

Established Elite Play

Through 37 games, Bratt is on a pace for over 90 points, and if he stays healthy, will easily surpass his personal bests in goals and points. Once again, through significant injuries to Hughes, Hischier, Timo Meier, Hamilton, and Ondrej Palat, he has persevered, played every game, and been the player the Devils can rely upon. Currently, he is tied for ninth in power play points and has been the trigger man for much of the Devils’ early power play success, stationed low on the right side looking for one-timers.

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Listed as a left-wing by the Devils, Bratt’s stats are among the elite at that position throughout the NHL. At all strengths, he is third in on-ice scoring chances, sixth in high-danger chances and sixth in scoring chance for percentage. The latter is the most impressive of the three, considering he is the only player in the top six that kills penalties. His standing on the Devils is no less elite. He leads the team in high-danger chances, with nearly 30 more than Tyler Toffoli and almost 50 more than Hughes, who are second and third, respectively.

Two summers ago, when Johnny Gaudreau wanted out of Calgary, many thought the Devils’ potential acquisition of the New Jersey native could spell the end for Bratt’s time with the Devils. Instead, Gaudreau spurned the Devils, heading to Columbus while the Devils wisely held on to Bratt, eventually inking him to a long-term extension for less than what it cost to sign Gaudreau. For the 120 games Gaudreau has played in Columbus, Bratt (119 games) has outplayed him in every metric. He has more goals (46-28), points (116-99), individual scoring chances (372-302), individual high-danger chances (149-98) and shoots at a higher volume (319-301) for a significantly higher percentage (14%-9%). The stats are clear that Bratt has surpassed Gaudreau and entered the elite amongst left wings in the game.

Excellence in All Three Phases

This season, Ruff has been deploying Bratt as an important cog in the league’s top power play alongside the Hughes brothers, Hischier, and usually Toffoli. The key to Bratt’s effectiveness and what sets him apart from most of the top left wingers in the league is how well he has played in all three phases, including the penalty kill.

“We used part of camp and part of preseason to give him that opportunity to use the speed inside the zone and see if we can spend less time (in the defensive zone) and at the same time give us a real good counter threat if we do break plays out. I’d like what he’s done so far. He has good reads inside the zone. I think his quickness to get on the attack has been good.” Lindy Ruff on Jesper Bratt being placed on the PK

Early in the preseason, Ruff started putting Bratt out for penalty kill shifts, usually astride Hischier. The pair formed a tandem that not only could be defensively responsible but rivaled any penalty-killing pair for the ability to strike on the counterattack. Hischier also has praise for Bratt’s penalty killing. “He’s a smart player. He reads the game well. You gotta make a lot of reads on the PK, his speed is a factor and he’ll definitely be dangerous.” The captain was correct; in 32 minutes on the penalty kill, he had only been on the ice for four goals against, had zero giveaways, and had drawn a penalty.

The 25-year-old Swede is still a menace on the power play, leading the team in power play goals and second in power play points. He has also contributed 23 even-strength points. He leads the team in even strength expected goals for and scoring chances while he is on the ice.

Bratt has proven an indispensable player for New Jersey. He has shown remarkable durability for as much as he plays relative to his size. He is also one of the few wingers who are effective in all three phases of the game. The Devils were wise to lock him up when they did, and it is time for Bratt to be recognized as an All-Star.