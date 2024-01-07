Forsberg Scores Twice as Predators Edge Stars 4-3

Filip Forsberg recorded his sixth multi-goal game of the season to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 statement win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday (Jan. 6).

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I thought it was a hard hockey game. It had some momentum swings, and we hung in there,” Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think for our group, it was a good growing moment for us after going through some games where we lost momentum. We’re up 2-0, and we’re able to find our game a bit that we lost, so for me, that’s a positive.”

It was a solid bounce-back effort from the Predators following one of their worst losses of the season to the Calgary Flames on Jan. 5. Nashville improved to 22-17-1 with the win and maintains a steady hold on the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 45 points.

Filip Forsberg Will Not Be Denied

Two days after being named an NHL All-Star, Forsberg was the hero for his team in the third period with two big goals against their Central Division rivals.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 3-2 lead at 2:42 of the third period when he stickhandled around Dallas goaltender Scott Wedgewood and backhanded the puck into the net. He scored his second of the game on a wraparound less than five minutes later to widen the Predators’ lead to 4-2.

With his 20th and 21st goals of the season in Saturday’s contest, Forsberg not only surpassed his 2022-23 season total of 19 but also notched his eighth career 20-goal season with the Predators. His 19 goals since Nov. 9 are tied with Colorado’s Valeri Nichushkin and Florida’s Sam Reinhart for the most among NHL skaters.

Forsberg leads the Predators in goals (21), assists (24), and power play assists (13) through 40 games this season. He also leads the team in multi-point games (14) and games with three or more points (four). The 29-year-old has been a crucial offensive weapon this season for the Predators, who currently sit in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a 21-16-1 record.

Gustav Nyquist Extends his Point Streak

Gustav Nyquist gave the Predators a 1-0 lead in the first period with an unassisted goal on a shot from the slot after a defensive zone turnover by Dallas forward Joe Pavelski. Nyquist also added an assist on Forsberg’s first goal in the third period to extend his point streak to eight games (six goals, six assists). He is one game away from matching his season-high nine-game point streak from Nov. 9-28 (two goals, nine assists) and two away from matching his career-high 10-game point streak in 2013-14.

Gus gets us on the board first 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GnG22PuKyg — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 7, 2024

Nyquist’s opening goal against Dallas was his 10th of the season, making him the fourth Predators player to reach double-digit goals in 2023-24. He ranks third on the team with 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) behind his linemates, Forsberg (45) and Ryan O’Reilly (35).

“He does everything really well,” Forsberg said of his linemate. “He’s really smart. He’s a great skater, great with the puck. You see the plays he’s making out there, and obviously, when he gets opportunities, he can finish as well.”

Kevin Lankinen Locks In

Predators goaltender Kevin Lankinen, making his first start between the pipes since Dec. 15 at Carolina, earned his fifth win of the season in his 100th career NHL game.

Lankinen turned away 26 shots, including one on a penalty shot awarded to Mason Marchment when Nashville defenseman Luke Schenn was called for hooking in the second period. While he couldn’t protect a two-goal lead in the second period, he was able to make the Predators’ advantage stand in the third.

Lankinen shuts down Marchment's penalty shot#Preds pic.twitter.com/LkCeieTTQR — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 7, 2024

Though it was Lankinen’s first start since Dec. 15, he also made a pair of relief appearances in that span. The 28-year-old now holds a 5-3-0 record with a 3.14 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 12 appearances this season.

Up Next

Nashville returns home to host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (Jan. 9) before returning to Dallas for the second and final time this season on Friday (Jan. 12).