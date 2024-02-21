Devils’ Momentum Plummets in Embarrassing Loss to Capitals

The New Jersey Devils traveled to Washington to face the Capitals for the final time in the 2023-24 regular season. The Devils have lost two against their Metropolitan Division foes but won their most recent meeting 6-3. New Jersey came into the matchup coming off a high from winning their Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium on Saturday (Feb. 17). However, the team needed to refocus and continue their playoff push as the Eastern Conference standings remain close. Washington came into the game riding a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The goaltending matchup featured Nico Daws versus Charlie Lindgren. It was Daws’ fifth consecutive start and he entered the game with a record of 6-6-0, a 2.93 goals-against average (GAA), and a .912 save percentage (SV%). Lindgren entered the game with a 12-12-3 record, a 3.16 GAA, and a .894 SV%.

Jonas Siegenthaler returned to the lineup after missing 16 games with a broken foot. John Marino was unable to play due to illness but did travel with the team to Washington. The Capitals’ Martin Ferhervary was unable to play due to a lower-body injury and Ethan Bear filled in for him.

The Devils lost all of the momentum that they earned from the Stadium Series win and lost in an embarrassing fashion to the Capitals. The final score was 6-2, handing two important points to a divisional team.

Devils’ Poor Starts Every Period

Despite New Jersey outshooting the Capitals in every period, they were unable to build any momentum. Washington scored three of their four goals in the first five minutes of every period. Any ounce of rhythm that the Devils had was eliminated due to the early goals allowed in every period. Alexander Holtz was the only Devil to get on the scoresheet when the game was within reach. Erik Haula added another tally within the final minutes of the third.

Alex Holtz, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

New Jersey’s first two periods of hockey were strong and they went into the third period only trailing by one goal. However, their overall play plummeted and they allowed the Capitals to add three more in ten minutes of play in the third period. Defensive breakdowns and an inability to finish their chances made this an increasingly frustrating game for New Jersey. Though their playoff chances are barely alive, losses like this will surely destroy their chances quickly. With allowing the first goal in 36 games this season, it is the only consistent part of the Devils’ game.

The lack of defensive discipline has been a season-long issue with the team. They have to chase most of the games that they play and consistently make the same mistakes over and over. The need for a trade is apparent and the Devils should work to get it done sooner rather than later to put in every effort possible to save their season.

Devils *Sorta* Get Goalied

The Devils were able to fire 13 more shots on net than the Capitals. However, on their 39 shots, they only snuck two past Lindgren. He finished the night with 0.81 goals saved above expected. Though it was a solid night in the net for him, the Devils’ chances were more quantity than quality. In fact, he faced only four high-danger shot attempts all night, while 44 of the shot attempts were low danger.

Charlie Lindgren, Washington Capitals (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On the other end of the ice, Daws had a forgettable night. The 22-year-old netminder finished his fifth straight start with a minus-3.35 goals saved above expected. However, he was not the main reason that New Jersey lost. The usually high-octane offense was disappointing and made a below-average goaltender look stellar. Furthermore, the defense resorted back to their poor play instead of the more recent solid performances they have given. Overall, it was an embarrassing effort for a team that is desperate for points. Losing by four goals to a divisional opponent will put doubts on the likelihood of a successful playoff push.

The Devils will return home to face the New York Rangers on Thursday and look to prevent their biggest rival from winning nine games in a row.

