Kristy’s Devils Mailbag: Holtz, Goaltending, Fourth Line & More

I am extremely excited to share my next edition of Kristy’s Devils Mailbag. I reached out to New Jersey Devils’ fans on Twitter asking for questions, and you did not disappoint. Today, I will discuss Alexander Holtz, the coaching staff and of course goaltending.

Q: What is Head Coach Lindy Ruff’s Plan for the Fourth Line?

After experimenting with 11 forwards, head coach Lindy Ruff has gone back to 12 forwards for the past three games, which were all victories. During this time, he reunited the “BMW” line that consists of Miles Wood, Michael McLeod, and Nathan Bastian. The trio combined for 17 shots on goal, 13 hits, and four points during that stretch.



This is not the first time coach Ruff has put the three aforementioned players together. During the 2020-21 campaign they became the team’s energy line. In addition to finding success as a line, they individually proved themselves whether it was earning a letter on their jersey, or becoming a fixture on special teams. By the end of the season, the Devils’ head coach had nothing but good things to say about the line that embodied “Devils Hockey.”

“Very enthusiastic. That is the type of energy and enthusiasm that I’ve talked about since Day 1,” Ruff said, “the grit and determination that they play with, the fact that they can change momentum inside of a game.”

The trio has proven to bring out the best in each other and for that reason, I don’t see them being separated anytime soon.

Q: Even if the Goaltending Is “Good Enough” This Year, What’s a Legitimate Plan Moving Forward Where They Get Actually Good Goaltending?

Goaltending remains an interesting storyline for the Devils. As fans know, Vitek Vanecek signed a three-year, $10.2 million contract back in July, while Blackwood is on an expiring deal and will be a restricted free agent. I’ll add that Jonathan Bernier is also on an expiring contract, but between his hip injury and age he will most likely not be re-signed.

I think both the organization and fans need to wait to see how the next few months go before making any kind of decision. Blackwood strung three wins together that are bookmarked by two losses, and has a save percentage of .871 and a goals-against average of 2.81. Vanecek has one shutout in four starts and has a save percentage of .903.

If the former Washington Capitals goaltender emerges as a bonafide starter will the team need Blackwood? If the team wants to part ways with Blackwood will Nico Daws be ready to become an NHL regular? Are there options to improve the crease via free agency? It’s too early to answer any of those questions. This is one that I will revisit at the end of the season when there is more clarity surrounding the situation.

Q: Does Holtz Stay Up or Does He Get Sent Down at Some Point This Season?

If I’m being honest, I did not enter this season expecting him to play 82 games in New Jersey. The improvements that Holtz made during the offseason are evident, but I am not completely sold on him being an impactful 200-foot player for the entire 2022-23 campaign.

What I keep getting hung up on when it comes to Holtz is where does he belong in the lineup? As successful as the H20 (Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes and Holtz) line was in preseason, I would not separate Palat from Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt when he returns. Additionally, to get the best out of Yegor Sharangovich he needs to have Hughes as his center. Mercer found success with the two aforementioned players last season, and in my opinion, is a more impactful player than Holtz.

The Swede’s last appearance in the lineup was on Oct. 25 against the Detroit Red Wings. In addition to having a defensive lapse on Dominik Kubalik’s third-period goal, he had zero shots on goal. Holtz’s biggest weapon is his shot and when he is not contributing offensively the areas that need improving become more apparent. Fabian Zetterlund also returned to the lineup against Detroit and put up seven shots on goal, and between the two of them, I would prefer to see Zetterlund remain in the lineup.

The American Hockey League (AHL) is vastly different than the NHL. Ask any player and they will tell you that the speed of the game is a lot quicker in the NHL. With that in mind, I don’t know if Holtz will ultimately benefit from playing with the Devils’ AHL affiliate, Utica Comets. At 20 years old you don’t want to see him scratched for long periods of time, but I think it’s important for him to continue to practice at the NHL level. I believe he will be reassigned to the Comets at some point but will spend the majority of the season in New Jersey. The question is how many games will be spent on the ice versus in the suite.

Q: What Factors Will Keep the Team Repeating Games 3 and 4 Instead of Games 1 and 2?

This question was submitted a couple of weeks ago, but I still think it is relevant because one of the issues the Devils have suffered from the past couple of seasons is consistency. This team understands that will need to be consistent to be competitive and the media has heard Hischier preach, “if we win we can’t get too high and if we lose we can’t get too low.”



The club has been playing a structured 200-foot game that is dependent on their speed and transition out of their own zone. They outshot their opponent eight out of nine times in October and kept their opponents to 25 shots or under. If they are able to keep to the coaching staff’s structure they will be a force to be reckoned with as the season progresses. There is a reason that Vancouver head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the hottest team in the league right now.

Q: Will Andrew Brunette Succeed Lindy Ruff?

That seems to be the plan. Last season Andrew Brunette was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, after being named interim head coach last October. He led the Florida Panthers to the Presidents’ Trophy finishing with a record of 58-18-6, 122 points.

With Ruff on an expiring deal, it makes perfect sense for Brunette to take over next season once he becomes acclimated to the team as an associate coach this season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald has previously stated that Brunette was looking forward to working with Ruff who has been a head coach in the NHL since the 1997-98 season. The stage is set for a smooth transition behind the bench in New Jersey.

Thank you so much for all your questions and keep them coming via Twitter and Instagram. If you submitted one that I did not answer, it will be part of my next mailbag. The next edition of Kristy’s Devils Mailbag will be out on Dec. 1.