Devils’ Simon Nemec Is in Great Position for Training Camp

There’s no doubt that expectations are sky-high for Simon Nemec. During the 2022 Draft, the New Jersey Devils passed on top-flight talents such as Logan Cooley and Shane Wright in order to grab the top-ranked defenseman in the entire class with the second overall selection.

The 18-year-old Nemec then went on to have a very productive season with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL), notching 34 points in 65 games. What stood out even more so was his defensive maturity, posting a plus-13 rating, which is almost unheard of for players that young.

Highest P/PG from a U-19 defenseman in the AHL:



0.64 — Rasmus Sandin (2019)

0.57 — Dave Maloney (1975)

0.54 — Hy Buller (1945)

0.52 — Simon Nemec (2023)

0.45 — Moritz Seider (2020)



Nemec is the only name on this list with a positive+/-. pic.twitter.com/mPDnZCOHYU — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 26, 2023

According to AHL Tracker, among U19 defensemen, Nemec had the most productive season at 5v5 since data began tracking in 2004. He had nearly double the goals (seven) as the next closest on the list (four). Add on to that his success at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and Men’s Worlds, plus his MVP Trophy from the 2022 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, and there appears to be yet another elite talent waiting in the wings for the Devils.

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With all that being said, that doesn’t mean Nemec should feel pressured to immediately become an impact NHLer when training camp rolls around. The Devils can afford to be patient with him and provide additional seasoning if necessary in the AHL.

Addition of Colin Miller

The losses of Damon Severson and Reilly Walsh initially made it appear that Nemec would be a lock for the roster in 2023-24. The Devils were down a vital right-shot defenseman, with no NHL-caliber depth aside from Nemec. That is until general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald acquired veteran Colin Miller from the Dallas Stars.

🔁 New Jersey get Colin Miller from Dallas Stars in exchange for the 2025 5th round pick.



Solid acquisition by the Devils. pic.twitter.com/ELp8ihu61d — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 1, 2023

Miller is your typical solid third-pairing defenseman who should be able to handle tough competition if needed. He’s shown flashes of offense, including a 41-point season for the Vegas Golden Knights in their inaugural season (2017-18). However, defense is certainly his strong suit. His plus-23 rating for the Stars last season would have ranked fifth on the Devils, behind Jonas Siegenthaler’s plus-27.

There should be some healthy competition for Nemec and Miller throughout training camp. A stellar camp from Nemec could mean that barring injuries, Miller would begin the 2023-24 season as a healthy scratch. That is not necessarily a bad thing, as injuries always arise and Miller is a legitimate NHL replacement if someone were to go down.

Related: New Jersey Devils Gain Defensive Depth With Colin Miller

Latest News & Highlights

There is also the possibility that Nemec makes the team out of camp but then plays poorly once the season starts, a la Alexander Holtz this past year. That’s no biggie – he can be sent down or temporarily scratched and Miller can fulfill his role in the meantime. Not many 19-year-old defensemen tear things up right away, so it’s no harm, no foul. The Devils can always give him up to a nine-game trial period without burning the first year of his entry-level contract.

And then there’s the scenario where Nemec has an underwhelming training camp and doesn’t make the team. If that’s the case, there shouldn’t be much reason for concern since the Devils don’t have to rely on him right now for success. Thanks to the addition of Miller, anything Nemec brings to the table this season can be viewed as more of a luxury than a necessity.

A Full Season of Luke Hughes

What also bodes well for Nemec is that he won’t be the main talking point amongst Devils’ defensemen in training camp, which should relieve some pressure. Luke Hughes will be gearing up for his first full year in the NHL, after putting up four points in five games between the regular season and playoffs. The former fourth overall selection (2021) will aim to make a name for himself alongside the elite offensive defensemen in the game, after tearing up Michigan in the NCAA and impressing in his short Stanley Cup Playoffs stint.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Publicity and attention are just part of the game when you’re a member of the extremely talented Hughes family, which can unintentionally work in Nemec’s favor. He won’t have to be scoring in every game and making all sorts of flashy, highlight-reel plays to impress fans and the organization. He’ll just have to be responsible defensively and chip in occasionally with some points. Even after training camp, whether Nemec makes the team or not, Hughes will continue to be the most talked about rookie defenseman on the team.

Between Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes, offense by Devils’ defensemen is expected to be plentiful this season. Any offense added by Nemec is just a bonus.

No Rush

It would not be fair to force unrealistic expectations on the teenage Nemec, who is already leaps and bounds ahead of nearly every player in his draft class. It is entirely possible that he may end up needing to spend all season in the AHL, and that’s okay. Trying to rush him will only cause harm to his development. Training camp and preseason games will be solid markers as to where he stands currently. Thankfully, head coach Lindy Ruff has a good history when it comes to working with young players, so everything should work out well.

So, to Nemec: Just go out and be the strong player that has turned heads at every level you have played at thus far. There’s no pressure at all.

And to the fans and organization: You have a very special player in 19-year-old Simon Nemec competing for a roster spot this season. This season’s squad is in a good position regardless of if he makes the team or not.

Whether it’s this season or next, rest assured that Nemec will soon play an important role on the Devils.