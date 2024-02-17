Devils News & Notes – Stadium Series Edition

After dropping a hard-fought 2-1 decision to the Los Angeles Kings, the New Jersey Devils must immediately set their sights on a pivotal outdoor matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers in the latest edition of the NHL’s Stadium Series. The teams will meet outside, under the lights of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with two vital points at stake. Heading into the game, the Flyers lead the Devils by seven points with two games in hand for the all-important third-place position in the Metropolitan Division. The Devils are only two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the final Wild Card spot, so there is a fallback, but they are not giving up on the division.

After practice, head coach Lindy Ruff shared the message he gave to his players, “the message was, you know, first we really have to wrap your arms around this opportunity to play on such a big stage. The second thing is we’re chasing them down for a spot in the playoffs, and anytime you get an opportunity to play, a team that has one of your spots ahead of you. It’s a big game. I think they realize that we realize that. You know, we need the two points. We need every point we can get when you get to play the team that you’re chasing. It’s even a bigger game.” Finding a way to grind through an emotional and physical game will be the key to the Devils earning two points and gaining ground on the Flyers.

Familiar Opponent

The Devils and Flyers have split two games thus far this season. Both games went to overtime. Luke Hughes gave the Devils the road victory in Philadelphia, while the Flyers secured a 3-2 victory courtesy of Owen Tippett in New Jersey. The MetLife game counts as a Devils home game. The teams will finish out their season series on Apr. 13 in Philadelphia.

Outdoor Fun

Several of the Devils have experience playing outdoor games. Brendan Smith has played in three, Tyler Toffoli in two, and had the first-ever hat trick in an outdoor game. Three other Devils, Erik Haula, Tomas Nosek, and Ondrej Palat, will all make their second appearance in an outdoor game. On Friday, the team arrived at the stadium and walked out to the astroturf surrounding the field to take in the sights. A group of players circled up for their traditional pre-game two-touch soccer contest while others wandered around soaking up the atmosphere and the enormity of the venue.

Brendan Smith, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After a brisk 40-minute practice, highlighted by defenseman Kevin Bahl taking warmup laps in a Giants football helmet, the players welcomed their family members onto the ice to skate. Many wives and girlfriends wore matching full-length black puffy parkas complete with player names and numbers. Erik Haula skated around, passing the puck back and forth with his son Henrik. All four members of the Lazar family skated together. Curtis skated around with his younger son strapped to his chest while his wife helped his older son, Owen, keep up with his dad.

The entire Hughes family (except Quinn) was on the ice, along with Nico Hischier’s father and several skaters clad in Alex Holtz jerseys. The players and family skated together for nearly an hour before heading into the warmth of the locker room and the club area for the families.

A New Experience Filled with Excitement

This will be their first time playing in a professional outdoor game for most players. After the practice and family skate, the players returned to the spacious New York Giants locker room and met with the media. THW had the opportunity to speak with several players about preparation for and the excitement of playing in the Stadium Series.

Akira Schmid

Less than a week ago, Akira Schmid was marooned in the American Hockey League, splitting the crease for the Utica Comets with Isaac Poulter. After Vitek Vanecek suffered an illness and a lower-body injury, Schmid found himself back in the NHL just in time for the game at MetLife. The Swiss netminder acknowledged his good fortune, “I got a bit lucky too. But it’s it’s great to be part of this experience.” He was genuine and effusive in his praise for fellow young goalie, Nico Daws, the likely starter. “It’s amazing, you know, I mean, I saw the last three games now, just coming back from (a hip) injury and being able to play this well is it’s amazing to see I’m very happy for him.”

Nate Bastian

Devils’ fourth-line winger Nate Bastian has never played in an outdoor game as a pro. He said he didn’t plan on changing his preparation, “No, I don’t think so. I mean, I guess we’ll find out (about the sightlines) tomorrow, but I don’t think so.” When asked about any prior experience playing outdoors, Bastian smiled his trademark grin and said, “No, never, not at all. Always been kind of looking forward to it. Seems like it’d be fun.”

Nathan Bastian, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bastian shared that the date has been circled on his calendar all year as something to look forward to. “It’s one of the things on the schedule to look forward to I think tonight (the family skate) would have been a big part of what we would look forward to as players.” While the game is set up as a big spectacle and a fun diversion for the team Bastian says they can’t lose sight of the game’s importance, “the game is obviously a huge game. So it’s a little weird that we’re outdoors when it matters as much as it does.”

Curtis Lazar

Curtis Lazar ambled into the locker room as one of the last few to leave the ice after the family skate. He sat at his locker with his wide smile sporting streaks of black just under his eyes. “It’s funny I put it on, I was the first one to put it on here in the room and guys were like why do you have the black on, we’re playing at night the sun’s not even out.” Lazar relayed, paused, smirked and said, “the lights are bright. I will have it on … I think it looks cool.” He has never played in an outdoor game as a pro, though he said he has played “a lot of shinny” on outdoor ice. As usual, Lazar’s enthusiasm for the Stadium Series was evident.

I’m blown away with how cool the setup is seeing the building, having my family out there, those are memories that I’m gonna always cherish Curtis Lazar

Like Bastian, Lazar was quick to point out how important the game is to the team and how important it is that the team put aside any distractions and focus on the task at hand. “I don’t think we could ask for a better opponent, better situation, we need points. It’s ours for the taking to make this a pretty memorable moment in our season. So it’s up to us just to be stay focused and get the job done.” After a game where the team was noticeably tired taking on a hungry Kings squad Lazar expects the Devils to come out with much more energy on Saturday night.

Saturday’s Stadium Series event kicks off with the Jonas Brothers concert on the field beginning at 6:30, followed by puck drop at 8:00. The national anthem will be performed by E St. Band member Jake Clemons, followed by a flyover featuring two U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft from the Carrier Air Wing Eight based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach. New Jersey’s own Gaslight Anthem will also be on hand to play live every time New Jersey scores a goal. The band will play their song “Howl,” which is currently the Devils’ goal song at home games.