Devils’ Xavier Parent Betting on Himself After Strong Rookie Camp

For years, there has been a constant debate over how much the height and size of players in the NHL truly matter. We’ve seen guys like Cole Caufield and Alex Debrincat slip down the draft boards yet still find success in the league. What height can’t take away is skill and hockey IQ, something that 5-foot-8 Xavier Parent showcased very well during last week’s New Jersey Devils Development Camp.

In 2017, Parent was selected at #4 overall by the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Draft – just three spots behind Alexis Lafreniere and four spots ahead of Dawson Mercer. However, he did not find success like some of his draftmates did, scoring just 63 points in 130 games over his first two seasons.

Xavier Parent, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

In the summer before his age-18 season, he was dealt to the Sherbrooke Phoenix. He started to see some improvement, but between a back injury and the COVID shutdown, he only played 25 games. His age-19 season was the first time he performed at over a point-per-game pace, but COVID continued to impact the league, and he only stayed on the ice for 24 games. It was no surprise that between his height and inability to stay healthy, he did not get selected for the NHL Draft.

In 2021, he decided to return to Sherbrooke as an overager in an attempt to prove himself after all of his inconsistencies. As captain, he promptly exploded for 106 points (51 G, 55 A) in just 65 games – fourth in the league. He followed that up with an incredible 22 points (9 G, 13 A) in 11 playoff games.

A Deal with the Devil(s)

He was then available via free agency, where the Devils pounced on the opportunity. Parent signed a two-year deal with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL), forgoing his college commitment to the University of Quebec Trois-Rivieres.

After talking with a few former teammates who are now in the AHL, I decided to be patient before signing a deal and I did well, because I believe a two-year contract in the AHL is ideal for me. It gives time to adjust to the level of play and then maybe sign a two-part NHL/AHL contract later. – Xavier Parent to laTribune (Translated from French)

He played most of the season with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, where he excelled as both a playmaker and scorer, notching 51 points (23 G, 28 A) in 50 games. He got a well-deserved call-up to the Comets late in the season, where he scored six points in 14 games while adjusting to the style of play. He then got more comfortable, adding three goals for Utica in their first-round playoff elimination, which led all forwards on the team.

At development camp this past week, Parent stood out like a man amongst boys compared to most of his fellow rookies. His speed was instantly noticeable, and he caught the attention of Devils fans immediately with a hat-trick in his first 3-on-3 tournament game.

In the team scrimmage a few days later, he kicked off the scoring for Team White with a beautiful top-corner snipe. He drew a few “ooh”s and “ahh”s from attendees with his quickness. His ability to maneuver around open space was arguably the best out of all 40 players on the camp roster.

Xavier Parent with an absolute snipe. pic.twitter.com/ctmVH1xDOr — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 14, 2023

It’s clear that Parent has made large strides in his development and is ready to take the next step. As a 22-year-old this season, he’ll have an excellent opportunity to take on a much bigger role with the Comets, especially now that some of their previous scorers, like Nolan Foote, seem likely to make the jump to the NHL.

Watch Out for Parent

It is pretty rare that Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players who only find success in their overage season end up becoming consistent NHLers. But seeing the way Parent’s skating and raw skill appears, it would not be a surprise to see him becoming an effective third or fourth-liner in the future. Some players just take time.

He’ll certainly be a storyline to watch for the Comets. This was an excellent under-the-radar signing by the Devils, because there’s virtually no risk. At the very least, he’ll be a great mentor to the younger prospects after overcoming a lot to get to professional hockey. But after his AHL playoff performance and his stellar development camp, the sky’s the limit. If all goes well, the Devils should jump on the opportunity to sign him to a new two-way contract that allows him to play in the NHL down the road. They can even do it mid-season if need be.

Sometimes, moves like these are what separate good organizations from the great ones. Keep an eye out for the 22-year-old Parent.