Dmitri Ovchinnikov – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Dmitri Ovchinnikov

2019-20 Team: Sibirskie Snaipery Novosibirsk

Date of Birth: Aug. 19, 2002

Place of Birth: Chita, Russia

Ht: 5’10″ Wt: 161 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

While Dmitri Ovchinnikov may not be a well-known prospect, he still has a bright future. Playing for Sibirskie Snaipery Novosibirsk of the MHL this season, he scored 24 goals and 55 points in 54 games.

Ovchinnikov may not be the biggest or strongest player, but he is still a factor when he steps on the ice. He has great vision and can create chances out of nothing. He makes quick passes in tight and can find teammates in the slot. He is not afraid to drive the net and has good hands in tight. He has a good shot and uses it to his advantage. It is nice to see someone his size unafraid to find the dirty areas of the game. It will make him more valuable to the team that drafts him.

Ovchinnikov also plays a responsible defensive game. He makes sure to get back to help out his defenders when the play transitions the other way, and he reads passing lanes very well. With a quick active stick, he can intercept passes and can quickly transition the play up the ice for an odd-man chance. He skates really well and can use his quickness to break up the ice with ease. He has great edgework and can fake out opponents when he chooses to do so.

Although Ovchinnikov will need to bulk up if he wants to play at the next level, he has great potential. Many people, including myself, were sleeping on him at the beginning of the year, but he has since turned heads. It will be interesting to see where he goes come draft day.

Dmitri Ovchinnikov – 2020 NHL Draft Projection

Ovchinnikov has been a steady riser on a lot of draft rankings throughout the season. I really like his game and I think he has good potential. I see him going in the fourth round or later. It all depends on how a team views him and whether or not they want to take a chance on him.

Quotables

“Ovchinnikov is a potential boom or bust pick. He has the offensive skills to be part of a team’s top-six and plays a defensively responsible style as well. However, physically he is very slight and can be pushed around. The question becomes can he put on the 30 or 40 pounds that may be necessary to play at the NHL level, and still have the quickness and skill that make him so intriguing.” – Ben Kerr/Last Word on Hockey

“Ovchinnikov displays good straight-line speed and quickness to open areas. His overall skating ability is above average and it certainly is not a weakness, as he finds himself in open ice quite frequently and can outpace a napping opponent. Like many junior players, however, Ovchinnikov will need to improve in nearly all aspects in order to make the NHL. Luckily, there doesn’t appear to be any glaring mechanical flaws, indicating that this should improve with additional strength and coaching.” – Ross Martin/The Draft Analyst

Strengths

Skating

Vision

Defensive game

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to add weight

NHL Potential

It is really tough to tell how Ovchinnikov will develop over the next few years. He has been proving doubters wrong all season, but he will have to add weight if he hopes to make the NHL. If he manages to bulk up and round out his game, I can see him becoming a solid middle-six winger in the future.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 8/10

