Ducks Gameday Preview: New Jersey Devils – 12/17/23

The Anaheim Ducks, fresh off losses to the New York Islanders (Dec. 13) and New York Rangers (Dec. 15), are in New Jersey tonight looking for redemption as they take on Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils. The embattled club is mired in a months-long stretch of play marked by injuries and defeats, both narrow and large, that now have them placed 31st overall in the NHL standings.

One of the oldest clichés in the book is all that matters for this one though: take it one game at a time. And that’s what we’ll do as we preview tonight’s game by looking at storylines, personnel, and tactics.

Do Any of the Ducks’ Injured Trio Suit Up?

The Ducks felt confident enough in the recovery status of Jamie Drysdale, Trevor Zegras, and Mason McTavish to bring them on the road trip. It wasn’t a stretch to assume that they were healthy enough to make an appearance in one of these games, but the Ducks are running out of time if that was the plan.

At this point, any continued absence probably stems from their lack of game-shape conditioning and an ultra-cautious approach by management. An aggravation or re-injury for any of these three would be a disaster scenario, and something the Ducks must avoid.

Ducks Player to Watch: Leo Carlsson

Leo Carlsson is the de facto face of the Ducks’ attack given the injuries and inconsistency of Troy Terry. The 18-year-old impresses every game with his small-area play, hockey IQ, and speed. He carries the puck with speed and confidence, and produced many blue line to blue line rushes against the Rangers where his skating and puck-handling ability were on full display.

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With the Devils down Dougie Hamilton, Carlsson should get plenty of looks at the net. Expect him to play alongside Terry and Alex Killorn, his two running mates of late, and drive possession and scoring chances. The Ducks have been forced to lean on the youngster given the injuries and overall struggles on offense; Carlsson should be given every chance to deliver tonight.

Devils Player to Watch: Jack Hughes

This one is fairly obvious. A Hart Trophy candidate to start the season, Hughes has gotten off to a torrid start. He’s also coming off a hat trick in the Devils win over the Columbus Blue Jackets last night (Dec. 16). He missed some time with an injury this season, but he has 37 points in 23 games, which is near the top of the league.

Hughes, like Zegras, Carlsson, and so many young players in today’s game, possesses elite speed, vision, and puck handling. He’s crafty, using both his hands and feet to deceive and make plays. Open space is his friend, and when he has it, he’s a dangerous player. Cam Fowler will be tasked with shutting him down, but you can bet he’ll be looking to capitalize on any chances he gets against other members of this young Ducks defense.

Ducks’ Keys to Victory

Several things will need to go right for the Ducks to snatch two points and a victory against the Devils.

Primarily, they’ll need to figure out a way to slow the aforementioned Hughes and the Devils’ offense down. In addition to Hughes, the Devils have several other small, speedy forwards that can do damage in open space. To neutralize a player’s speed and ability to work in open space, the Ducks must keep tight gaps, not back up too early, and keep them to the outside. Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, and Tyler Toffoli will be much less effective if they are draped by defenders and have no good angles to make plays. A healthy dose of physical play would also be nice. Look for Radko Gudas and Ilya Lyubushkin to make their presence felt early in this one.

Second, limit the penalties. The Ducks kill penalties pretty effectively, but pretty effective is not good enough when you’re taking at least 10 minutes per game shorthanded. It’s simply unsustainable. The Ducks are the least disciplined team in the league which puts far too much pressure on the special team units, goaltender included, to keep them in games. You can’t win that way, and they won’t against the Devils if they continue their parade to the penalty box.

The Ducks will have a chance if they capitalize on their opportunities. Head coach Greg Cronin has this team thinking and practicing shot volume, but their goals are few and far in between. This places a premium on the scoring chances that they do get. Guys like Frank Vatrano, Terry, Carlsson, and even Adam Henrique, if they get good looks at the net, need to bear down, compete, and convert their chances if the Ducks have any chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Ducks Surprise, Steal a Victory in the Tri-State

A lot is working against the Ducks in this one, the least of which is the hot streak that the Devils are taking into the game (8-2 in the last 10). But, this matchup probably presents the best chance for the Ducks on the road trip.

The Devils are in the second game of a back-to-back and they are down their best defenseman. They score a lot, but they also give up a lot. If the Ducks limit the penalties, control their opposition’s high-powered offense, and convert their own chances, then they can do it. I think they surprise tonight and pull off the upset.

How do you see tonight’s game against the Devils playing out? Sound off in the comments below.