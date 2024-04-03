Ducks News & Rumors: McTavish, Zegras, Gauthier & More

The Anaheim Ducks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (April 2). The Ducks scored five or more goals for the first time in 18 games. The offensive outburst was a welcome change of pace for a team that has been struggling mightily down the stretch. The Ducks will look to continue to play the role of spoiler in their final six outings of the 2023-24 campaign.

With the regular season nearing completion, the buzz around the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and prospect pools will start to pick up again. The latest Ducks News and Rumors roundup highlights a few prospect updates, an early invite for the upcoming 2024 IIHF World Championship and the newest trade thoughts.

McTavish Surfaces on Team Canada’s Radar

Team Canada general manager (GM) Rick Nash has contacted Mason McTavish about playing in the 2024 World Championship. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Nash has reached out to McTavish and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks because their teams have already been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

If they both accept their invitations, it will be a Team Canada reunion for McTavish and Bedard, who captured the gold medal together at the 2022 World Junior Championship. McTavish led the tournament with eight goals and 17 points in seven outings en route to being named the best forward and the most valuable player.

The 2024 World Championship, which will take place in Czechia, is shaping up to be a big tournament. Team Canada’s brass also intends to give Sidney Crosby a ring should the Pittsburgh Penguins fail to secure a postseason berth. LeBrun also stated: “In the meantime, Nash continues to consult with Doug Armstrong, Team Canada’s Olympic GM, about some of the kind of players that you also want to see on the radar perhaps for the Olympic team, all these events are sort of coordinated here.” Canada’s depth means McTavish is unlikely to be involved in Olympic conversations, but the opportunity to play with high-quality performers at the 2024 Worlds would be a great experience for him. Hopefully, the lower-body injury he sustained in Tuesday’s win over the Flames won’t prevent him from being an option to represent Canada.

Zegras in Need of Change of Scenery?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post believes Trevor Zegras is “clearly in need of a new beginning” (from ‘Gary Bettman made right call to not expand NHL playoffs with play-in tournament,’ New York Post, March 30, 2024). Brooks cited an incident in the Ducks’ 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on March 28 when a visibly frustrated Zegras repeatedly hit the camera in the penalty box with the butt end of his stick. The 23-year-old Zegras was assessed six penalty minutes and was benched by head coach Greg Cronin. Zegras has bounced back from that, earning an assist in each of his past two contests while averaging 18:00 of ice time per match.

Zegras’ long-term fit in the organization will seemingly be an ongoing topic of discussion. Ducks GM Pat Verbeek wasn’t shopping the talented forward ahead of the trade deadline, but trade speculation is bound to heat up again in the summer.

Gauthier Advances to Semifinals of Frozen Four

Top prospect Cutter Gauthier helped Boston College earn a spot in the semifinal round of the 2024 Frozen Four following wins over Michigan Tech (March 29) and Quinnipiac (March 31) last week. Gauthier scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-1 victory over Michigan Tech before earning two helpers in a 5-4 triumph over Quinnipiac. He leads the nation with 37 goals and is tied for second with 64 points through 39 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) appearances this season.

Cutter Gauthier, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Gauthier moved ahead of Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor for the most goals by an under-20 NCAA player in the last 25 years (Connor netted 35 goals with the University of Michigan in 2015-16.) Gauthier and the Eagles will face the Wolverines on April 11 for the right to play in the National Championship. The last NCAA player to score 40 times in a season was University of Alaska-Fairbanks center Dean Fedorchuk, who hit the 42-goal mark in 1993-94. Gauthier, who will be a key part of the Ducks’ future, may get to make his NHL debut before the end of the season.

Ducks Sign Myatovic to Entry-Level Deal

Nico Myatovic inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on March 29. He has reported to the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL) for the remainder of the season on an amateur tryout. The 19-year-old forward hasn’t hit the scoresheet in his first two AHL outings.

He generated nine goals and 30 points in 34 games with the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds during the 2023-24 campaign. The Ducks selected him in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Colangelo Joins Gulls on Tryout Basis

The Gulls added another prospect of the Ducks on April 1 with the announcement that Sam Colangelo would join the team immediately on a professional tryout. He established personal bests during his senior season in the NCAA with 24 goals and 43 points in 38 games for Western Michigan University in 2023-24.

The Ducks will need to sign him before Aug. 15 to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent. Joining the Gulls will give Colangelo a chance to continue playing while Verbeek negotiates with his agent. Verbeek should have another busy offseason on his hands following a sixth-consecutive season without playoff hockey.