Ducks News & Rumors: Gibson, Vatrano, Zegras, Fowler & More

The Anaheim Ducks started a four-game road trip with a 7-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday (March 12). The Ducks have dropped three-straight contests while being outscored by a 19-5 margin during that span. The latest edition of News and Rumors discusses mixed messages following an on-ice skirmish, revisits some trade deadline fallout, and highlights a couple of milestones.

Gibson’s Ejection was Misinterpreted

Ducks head coach Greg Cronin was incorrectly informed that netminder John Gibson had been ejected from Tuesday’s game for skating down to the other end of the ice to engage in a scuffle during the third period. Gibson attempted to fight Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek, but referees prevented the altercation from escalating. Gibson and Mrazek both received minor penalties for leaving their creases and misconduct infractions. However, Mrazek remained in the game and Lukas Dostal replaced Gibson.

“Somebody told me he was out of the game,” Cronin told reporters after the contest. “But he wasn’t. He was getting undressed, and then they came in and said, ‘[Gibson’s] not thrown out.’ I said, ‘Well, somebody told him he was.’ I was asking them what happened. How does he get the message that he’s tossed out of the game and trying to sort out who was in the box and who was coming out first? He was given a two and a 10 (minute penalty), but he could have stayed in the net.”

Dostal surrendered one goal on five shots in relief during his 10:42 of playing time. Tuesday’s match marked the third time in five games Gibson has allowed six goals. The Ducks currently rank 31st in the league with 3.62 goals against per game.

Fowler Claims Another Team Record

Cam Fowler was a bright spot in an otherwise ugly night for the Ducks on Tuesday. He delivered a long pass to Brett Leason, who scored a shorthanded goal on a two-on-one rush to open the scoring. The 32-year-old Fowler moved ahead of Scott Niedermayer for the most shorthanded points (nine) by a Ducks defenseman.

Fowler also holds the franchise records among blueliners in games played (957), points (445), goals (95), assists (350), and power-play points (171). Despite his struggles during the 2023-24 campaign, he continues to be a vital part of the Ducks’ defensive corps and will serve as the standard the organization’s next generation of defensemen will be compared to in the future.

Zegras Trade Speculation Will Continue into Offseason

Trevor Zegras, who hasn’t played since Jan. 9 against the Nashville Predators because of a broken ankle, is likely to be the subject of trade rumors again during the offseason. His injury situation may have complicated things, but the likelihood of him being dealt before the trade deadline was always low.

He is under contract for another two seasons and should be motivated to put a disappointing 2023-24 showing behind him. Jeff Marek of Sportsnet wondered if opportunities to move the 22-year-old forward will open up ahead of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and into the summer.

Ducks’ Ask for Vatrano Turned Down by Rangers

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, Frank Vatrano and Adam Henrique were discussed as part of a trade package that could have been sent to the New York Rangers prior to the deadline on March 8. The report states that the return for the Ducks would have been Kaapo Kakko and a first-round draft pick, but the Rangers balked at the high price tag.

The Ducks ended up keeping Vatrano, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Henrique was sent to the Edmonton Oilers along with Sam Carrick. Meanwhile, the Rangers obtained Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken and Jack Roslovic from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Sidorov Nears 50-Goal Plateau

Yegor Sidorov, who the Ducks selected in the third round (85th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, tallied a hat trick and added an assist in the Saskatoon Blades’ 4-0 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Tuesday (March 12). He has produced five three-goal performances this season and ranks third in the Western Hockey League with 49 tallies through 61 contests.

The 19-year-old winger also sits second on the first-place Blades with a career-high 83 points and despite being passed over in the 2022 Draft, is shaping up to be an intriguing player to watch. The Ducks will look to add to the team’s talented stable of prospects with nine selections in 2024, including seven picks in the first three rounds.