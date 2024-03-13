Maple Leafs Sign Bobby McMann to 2-Year Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with depth forward Bobby McMann, worth. The contract carries an annual average value of $1.35 million. McMann, 27, is in his second season with the Maple Leafs, having played just 10 games in 2022-23 with one assist to show for it.

🖊 We’ve re-signed Bobby McMann to a two-year contract extension — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 13, 2024

This season, McMann has been given a larger role with the team in the second-half of the season and has delivered with 10 goals and 18 points in 40 games since getting recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

McMann Making Most of His Opportunity

McMann was called up midway through November in place of Ryan Reaves while the Maple Leafs were dealing with a handful of injuries and he’s never looked back, taking advantage of the nearly 11 minutes per game that he’s been awarded through 40 contests.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

He had two assists in his first game the season against the Vancouver Canucks in a depth role with the team, before scoring just two points in his next 15 games. Just when it was looking like he might be the odd man out when players returned from their injuries, McMann started to heat up.

In mid-February, he went on a run of 10 points in six games, including seven goals and his first career hat trick against the St. Louis Blues on February 13.

McMann: Undrafted and Unscathed

An undrafted forward out of the AJHL, McMann played four seasons at Colgate University in the ECAC where he had 37 goals and 92 points in 145 regular season games. From there, he played a season with the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder where he had 17 points in 18 games before joining the Marlies for the remainder of the season.

He had a breakout season in 2021-22 with 24 goals and 35 points in 61 games for the Marlies before getting his first taste of NHL action the following season with the Maple Leafs.

As for the contract, it’s a good addition for the next two years for the Maple Leafs who will struggle with cap space with the new contracts of Auston Matthews and William Nylander. That said, Brad Treliving gets the team a solid, physical, blue-collar depth option in McMann for a reasonable price considering what he’s done in 50 games with the Maple Leafs thus far.