Ducks News & Rumors: Vatrano, Henrique, Zellweger & McTavish

The Anaheim Ducks have several players generating interest ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. The team got a bit of a head start on Thursday (Feb. 29) with the deal that sent Ilya Lyubushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs. If the price is right, the Ducks possess plenty of forwards who could be up for grabs. That and much more will be examined in the latest News and Rumors roundup.

Ducks Place High Price Tag on Vatrano

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, general manager (GM) Pat Verbeek has a high asking price for Frank Vatrano. Friedman wrote: “He’d be perfect in many places, but someone reminded that, a year ago, there was interest in [Adam] Henrique, but GM Pat Verbeek made it clear if he didn’t get what he wanted, he could wait.” Vatrano is signed through the 2024-25 season and carries a $3.65 million cap hit, so there is no rush for the Ducks to move him despite the trade buzz surrounding him.

Related: Anaheim Ducks’ 5 Best Trade Assets for 2024 Trade Deadline

Vatrano has performed exceptionally well this campaign, leading the Ducks with 29 goals and 48 points through 61 contests. As a result, he has garnered attention from a plethora of teams. A possible return to the New York Rangers has been discussed before, and the club reportedly still has him very high on their list of potential acquisitions.

After placing Mark Stone on long-term injured reserve on Monday (March 5), the Vegas Golden Knights also emerged as a viable trade destination for Vatrano or Henrique. The Golden Knights used some of their $6,351,683 in usable LTI salary pool cap space when the team acquired Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (March 5). The expectation is that the Golden Knights will continue to shop around for impact players ahead of their quest to defend their 2023 Stanley Cup championship.

Henrique Among Ducks Likely to be Moved

Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick, both of whom are pending unrestricted free agents (UFA), are among the likeliest candidates to be moved by the Ducks. The Edmonton Oilers are in the market for both forwards, with Henrique reportedly becoming their primary target going into the deadline (from ‘LeBrun rumblings: Latest on Guentzel, Toffoli, Hanifin and other top targets as NHL trade market heats up,’ The Athletic, March 5, 2024). Henrique also happens to be the Ducks’ best trade asset, though Vatrano has a chance to bring in a better return. The hypothetical landing spots for Henrique have been numerous, which isn’t surprising because of his versatility and scoring ability.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Henrique can fit anywhere in a team’s top-nine group and play in any situation, while Carrick would be more of a depth piece. The 32-year-old Carrick is capable of killing penalties, winning faceoffs, and providing some physical play. Jakob Silfverberg is another pending UFA for the Ducks who could be on the move because he isn’t expected to be back with the team next season. However, it’s unclear if he will generate enough interest from other organizations to facilitate a move.

Zellweger Earns AHL Honor and Returns to NHL

Olen Zellweger was named the American Hockey League (AHL) Rookie of the Month last Friday (March 1). He racked up four goals and eight assists in 10 games for the San Diego Gulls in February to earn the honor. He ranks third in points among AHL defensemen, with 37 (12 goals, 25 assists) over 44 appearances, and ranks fourth among all rookies.

Zellweger joined the Ducks for the team’s 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on March 1. He also logged a career-high 20:06 of ice time in a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday (March 3). The 20-year-old blueliner was summoned from the AHL because of a facial injury to Cam Fowler, who returned to the lineup versus the Canucks.

It’s unclear if Zellweger will eventually head back down to the minor league. He is not on an emergency recall, which presents him with a good opportunity to carve out a role for himself in the NHL for the remainder of the season. The odds of that happening increased following the Lyubushkin trade, and he was already viewed as a top candidate on the Gulls to see more time with the big club down the stretch.

No Timetable for McTavish or Carlsson

Mason McTavish was spotted using crutches following Sunday’s loss to the Canucks, and he wore a boot on his right foot when he left the arena. He has missed only one game so far, but no timeline has been set for his return to the lineup. The 21-year-old forward has been productive this season, scoring 17 goals and adding 23 assists, despite being sidetracked by some injury issues.

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Leo Carlsson has sat out the past two games with an upper-body injury. There hasn’t been an update yet on his status. The talented rookie has nine goals and 23 points over 40 appearances this season. Carlsson, who is still considered day-to-day, hasn’t been practicing with the team.

Ducks’ Final Game Before Trade Deadline

The Ducks host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday (March 6) in the team’s final contest before the trade deadline. The roster could have some holes to fill ahead of Friday’s (March 8) matchup versus the Dallas Stars, which could be filled by players returning from injuries, minor-league call-ups, or perhaps by some new additions from trades.