Ducks News & Rumors: Perry, Zegras & More

As June quickly reaches its end, it signals the beginning of what should be a jam-packed July for the Anaheim Ducks. Not only will they be potentially adding two first-round selections to their organization, but they also have development camp and free agency right around the corner. Former Ducks are also currently plying their trade in the Stanley Cup Final.

Perry Achieves Historic Stanley Cup Final Mark

Corey Perry has had quite the journey since being bought out by the Ducks after the 2018-19 season. All he’s done since then is make it to the Stanley Cup Final in three consecutive seasons with three different teams. His appearance in this season’s Stanley Cup Final with the Tampa Bay Lightning is the fourth of his career and a goal scored in Game 3 meant that he has now scored in four different Stanley Cup Finals for four different teams.

Corey Perry is the 1st player in NHL history to score in the Stanley Cup Final with 4 different teams! #GoBolts — Kailey Mizelle (@KaileyMizelle) June 21, 2022

For a player who many expected to have a sharp drop-off after being bought out by the Ducks, Perry has been able to find a home, on numerous occasions, and doesn’t look close to calling it a career just yet.

Ducks Interested in Manson Return Next Season

Josh Manson is currently one win away from the first Stanley Cup of his career with the Colorado Avalanche, but he may already have one potential suitor awaiting him when the season concludes. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on Tuesday that the Ducks are potentially interested in bringing him back after trading him to the Avalanche this season at the trade deadline.

Related: Ducks News & Rumors: Miller, Gibson & More

Manson spent the first eight-plus seasons of his NHL career with the Ducks prior to being traded to the Avalanche, developing into a steady, dependable defenseman and leader. To see him return to the team wouldn’t be a huge shock, given how well-liked he was by both teammates and fans alike. The Ducks’ current dearth of right-handed options on the blue line could also play a role in wanting him to return.

Zegras Finishes 2nd in Calder Voting

After compiling the best rookie season by a Ducks player since Bobby Ryan during the 2008-09 season, it was a foregone conclusion that Trevor Zegras would be a top contender for the Calder Trophy.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Though he ended up finishing second—the second Duck to do so as well—to defenseman Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings, there were still plenty of positives from Zegras during a season that ended up much worse than it began for the Ducks.

61 points was good enough for second on the Ducks, only behind Troy Terry, who had 67. Both Zegras and Terry will be tasked with carrying the brunt of the workload on offense with former captain Ryan Getzlaf riding into the sunset this offseason after 17 seasons in the NHL.

Zegras Named to All-Rookie Team

While Zegras may not have captured the NHL’s version of the rookie of the year award, he was named to the 2021-22 NHL All-Rookie Team alongside Seider, Michael Bunting, Lucas Raymond, Alexandre Carrier and Jeremy Swayman.

Zegras led all rookies in points per game (0.81), power play goals (seven) and game-winning goals (five) while finishing second in total points and goals (23). He also finished third in assists (38) and became the 15th rookie in NHL history in the last 10 seasons to reach the 60-point mark. The sky’s the limit for the young center as he enters his sophomore campaign in 2022-23.

With the NHL Awards out of the way and the Stanley Cup Final looking like it will soon come to a close, the Ducks will have plenty on their plate next month with the NHL Draft and free agency happening in the span of a couple of weeks.