Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, Lundestrom & More

The second half of this week’s Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors follows the continued success of Troy Terry during his league-leading point streak, Isac Lundestrom’s injury, and more.

Terry Stays Hot

Terry’s goal on Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken extended his point streak to a league-high 13 games. His point streak is now tied for the fifth-longest in Ducks franchise history. He has eleven goals and six assists during his point streak and now sits six games away from tying Corey Perry’s franchise-record point streak of 19 games.

Troy Terry's last 13 games:



•11 goals

•8 assists

•point in every single game

He is also now the youngest Duck to score a point in 13 consecutive games. Only Leon Draisaitl, Alex Ovechkin, and some guy named Connor McDavid currently have more points than Terry.

“The points are fun, it’s obviously a bonus and it’s something that I’ve worked hard to get to this position where I can produce on a consistent level.” -Troy Terry via Bally Sports West

Terry has now scored goals in three consecutive games and continues to shine on the Ducks’ top line. His 19 points in 16 games place him fourth in the league in points.

Lundestrom Suffers Injury Versus Kraken

Lundestrom took an elbow to the chin from the Kraken’s Jeremy Lauzon during the second period of Thursday night’s game and immediately went to the locker room. Before the third period, the Ducks announced that Lundestrom had an upper-body injury and would not return to the game.

Both Max Comtois and Josh Manson made sure to let Lauzon know what they thought about the hit, with both of them dropping their gloves with Lauzon, Comtois after the initial hit and Manson later during the period.

An extended absence of Lundestrom would be a big blow for the Ducks as he plays a significant role on the penalty kill, is responsible with the puck, and drives play well.

Bob Murray Resigns from Ducks

On Tuesday, the hockey world was met with the news that the Ducks had placed general manager and executive vice president Bob Murray on administrative leave after preliminary results from a law firm investigation into allegations that Murray had verbally abused team employees, staff, and players. While there wasn’t any other information to go off of besides that, much more was available on Wednesday.

The Ducks announced that Murray would be resigning from his position with executive vice president and assistant general manager Jeff Solomon taking over. Solomon, who spent the previous 15 seasons with the Los Angeles Kings as an executive focusing on financial situations, joined the Ducks this offseason.

Both the Ducks’ owners, Henry and Susan Samueli, and Murray released statements on Wednesday, with Murray noting that he would be enrolling himself in an alcohol abuse program.

Mahura Scores First Goal of the Season

Josh Mahura has been in and out of the lineup this season, but he made his presence known with a heavy slap shot from the point that flew past Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer. It was Mahura’s first goal and second point of the season. With Mahura’s goal, every Ducks defenseman on the roster has now scored at least one this season.

Playing time has been hard to find for Mahura due to the emergence of Simon Benoit, so he will have to make the most of every opportunity he’s given to get more chances.

Shattenkirk, Fowler Share League Lead in Power Play Points Among ‘D’

Kevin Shattenkirk continues to enjoy a renaissance season after arguably the worst season of his career last year. The introduction of newly hired assistant coach Geoff Ward and the return of assistant coach Newell Brown––in his third stint with the Ducks––has rejuvenated the Ducks’ power play and helped Shattenkirk find the offensive production that eluded him last season. He and Cam Fowler––along with Nashville’s Roman Josi––sit tied for the league lead in power-play points among defensemen with seven.

“It’s something that’s necessary in today’s game, for defensemen to join in the rush and add offense to a team.” -Kevin Shattenkirk via Bally Sports West

Fowler has also benefited from the Ducks’ improved power play, with both of his goals this season coming on the man advantage. Fowler continues to be a pillar on the blue line for the Ducks, leading the team in ice time and sporting a defensive zone start percentage (dZS%) of 59.7.

Getzlaf Edges Closer to 1K

With two assists against the Kraken, Ryan Getzlaf reached 996 career points and now sits four points away from the historic milestone of 1,000 points. Like many of the veterans on the team, Getzlaf has enjoyed a bounceback season after failing to find the scoresheet on numerous occasions last season. It’s entirely possible that the captain may reach the 1,000 point mark by the end of November. The chemistry that he’s developed with Terry has been beneficial for both of them, and the pair have been a big reason behind why the Ducks have fared well.

The Ducks will now have the next two days off, with their next game being Sunday at home against the St. Louis Blues. The Ducks are currently on a six-game winning streak and have gotten contributions from all over their lineup, most notably Terry and goaltender John Gibson. They’ll look to continue that success on Sunday night.