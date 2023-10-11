Ducks’ Offense a Concern with Carlsson and Killorn Injuries

The Anaheim Ducks struggled in just about every facet of the game last season. The team was porous defensively, had its fair share of goaltending problems, and could not find much success in the offensive end.

The Ducks were unable to generate much in the attacking end and were unable to take advantage of the opportunities that were created during the 2022-23 campaign. The club ranked 31st in the league last season with 2.51 goals against per game and placed 28th overall with 28.4 shots for per game. In 5-on-5 situations, Anaheim was 30th in expected goals for, 31st in scoring chances, 29th in high-danger scoring chances, and 30th in high-danger chances that led to goals. The Ducks’ power play also finished 31st a season ago, scoring the second-lowest goals (36) in the league over 229 opportunities.

Still, there was some belief that the Ducks would improve in that regard. The team is hopeful that young stars Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Mason McTavish, and Jamie Drysdale can reach another level this campaign. Additionally, Cam Fowler, who stepped up offensively last campaign, and Adam Henrique, who is healthy again, remain key parts of the offense. The Ducks were also expected to benefit from the signing of Alex Killorn and from the addition of Leo Carlsson, who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Unfortunately, they were both injured during training camp, which could set the Ducks back a bit going into the season.

Ducks Lose Two Important Forwards Prior to Opening Night

Killorn suffered a fractured finger during an exhibition contest against the San Jose Sharks on Sept. 27. He was given a timeline of four-to-six weeks for his recovery, which could put him on track to return in early or mid-November. He has been moved to the injured reserve list. Killorn signed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Ducks in the summer after spending the previous 11 seasons of his career as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He registered personal bests in goals (27), assists (37), points (64), even-strength points (27), power-play assists (nine), and blocked shots (31) during the 2022-23 season.

The 34-year-old forward was projected to see playing time as a top-six forward, likely alongside McTavish, as well as log action on the penalty kill and power play. His absence in the lineup leaves Anaheim with plenty of holes to fill going into the 2023-24 campaign. Killorn will still be able to assume his role as a leader on the team, which was a major driving force behind signing him in the first place, but that will come behind the scenes rather than on the ice for the beginning of the season.

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Carlsson has been riding a wave of momentum since the start of the 2022-23 season. In 44 games for Örebro HK last campaign, he produced the most assists (15) and points (25) by a junior player in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He added one goal and eight helpers in 13 SHL playoff outings. In international competitions for Sweden, the 18-year-old forward supplied six points (three goals, three assists) in seven contests at the 2023 World Junior Championship and five points (three goals, two assists) in eight outings at the 2023 Men’s World Championship.

Carlsson went on to showcase his tremendous hockey sense and two-way upside to great effect at the 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament and Anaheim’s main training camp to land himself an NHL roster spot. Unfortunately, he sustained a lower-body injury at practice on Oct. 6 after crashing hard into the end boards. Carlsson was placed on season-opening injured reserve by the Ducks, which indicates he will probably have to wait a bit before he can make his NHL debut. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Oct. 7 that Carlsson was not hurt as badly as the Ducks initially feared, but a timetable for the talented forward’s return has not been announced yet.

Who Will Fill in for Carlsson and Killorn?

Henrique is slated to open the season on the top line, with Zegras shifting back to center and Terry occupying the other wing. Carlsson had been skating between Zegras and Terry prior to getting injured. That has the potential to be an impactful combination, and it will be exciting to monitor how they all do this season once they are reunited. Having Carlsson in the middle could alleviate some defensive responsibilities from Zegras. Carlsson’s puck-possession skills may also help the trio spend more time in the offensive zone, which should lead to more chances and fewer opportunities for the opposition. It will just come down to capitalizing on those chances with higher efficiency.

The loss of Killorn opens a spot on the second line for Frank Vatrano. The 29-year-old Vatrano tied Henrique for second on the Ducks last season with 22 goals. He also posted a career-high 41 points in 81 games. Unfortunately, it was largely an uneven performance and he will need to be better in 2023-24, especially with Carlsson and Killorn expected to be unavailable.

Ducks Still Have Hope Despite Not Being at Full Strength

Losing two top-six forwards prior to the start of the season is a tough situation and it could bring back some bad memories from 2022-23’s disastrous showing. However, there are some bright spots that could help the Ducks be better out of the gate this season. First and foremost, having new head coach Greg Cronin on board should prove to be very beneficial in terms of structure and accountability. Additionally, the return of Drysdale, who only appeared in eight games last campaign following shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, and the somewhat unexpected presence of Pavel Mintyukov, who was taken 10th overall by Anaheim in the 2022 NHL Draft, should help things flow easier.

Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Drysdale missed most of training camp due to a contract dispute, which could result in a little rust, but he has been back alongside Fowler since agreeing to a three-year, $6.9 million contract. His mobility from the back end was a big loss for Anaheim in 2022-23. Mintyukov, who was an offensive force in the Ontario Hockey League last season, excels at carrying the puck up the ice as well. He is poised to see the first NHL action on his career alongside Ilya Lyubushkin, who was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres during the offseason.

Drysdale and Mintyukov should help the Ducks spend less time in their own end this campaign, and they are both capable of contributing offensively. They should also make the Ducks more of a threat on the man advantage. Jackson LaCombe and 2022 second-round pick Tristan Luneau earned spots on Anaheim’s roster as well and they possess similar offensive skillsets. The Ducks’ offense should receive a significant boost thanks to the defense corps in 2023-24, which might be just enough to tide the team over until reinforcements to the forward group arrive.

