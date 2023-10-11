Canucks’ Pettersson Shouldn’t Be Blamed for Hesitant Approach

During the offseason, Elias Pettersson, the Vancouver Canucks’ superstar, sat down for an interview with Elliotte Friedman during a boat ride in Stockholm, Sweden. The conversation covered various aspects of Pettersson’s life in Sweden and revealed several interesting insights into his mindset at the time.

Pettersson Was Embracing Life in Stockholm

One aspect that stood out during the conversation was Pettersson’s appreciation for life in Stockholm. Despite the city being smaller in population compared to Metro Vancouver, he found two essential elements there that he cherished: privacy and abundant opportunities. The city offers him a variety of golf courses to enjoy, the ability to maintain his training regimen with his trainer, and the company of his hockey pals.

As I listened to Friedman’s interview with the Canucks’ Pettersson from Stockholm, something struck me. As soon as the interview concluded, I said to myself: “I don’t think this guy wants to play in the NHL. I think he wants to be in Sweden.”

Since I’ve had time to think about my initial reaction to that interview, which I have included below, it makes sense to me given the hockey context that Pettersson had just “escaped from” in Vancouver. I can see why, with that experience in his near past, he might want to soak in the positive vibes of Stockholm and might not be all that thrilled talking to Friedman about returning to Vancouver to play during that particular interview.

Now the question remains, does he still feel that way? Is his enthusiasm for Vancouver still lacking, or has he taken a more strategic wait-and-see approach? If it’s the latter, really who can blame him?

The Context for Pettersson’s Cognitive Dissonance

I understand why Pettersson might be ponding his future with the Canucks. It’s only natural that he’s taking his time to weigh his options carefully. Last season was a chaotic schmoz, what J.T. Miller (who is known to speak his mind) called a “s… show” in a recent interview with Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre. Given this context, I also get why the upcoming season might serve as the litmus test for a player who wants to determine whether the Canucks’ management is genuinely committed to constructing a championship-caliber team.

In psychological terms, Pettersson is dealing with what’s called “cognitive dissonance.” Cognitive dissonance is a psychological phenomenon where an individual experiences mental discomfort because he holds conflicting beliefs, attitudes, or values. It would only be logical, given the place where the Canucks star forward Pettersson was in his life, that experiencing such cognitive dissonance would make sense.

The season and the city he had just left were both an organizational gong show and a huge on-ice disappointment. During the offseason and his time in Sweden, he was likely working to reconcile his loyalty to the team with his desire for personal and team success. What I saw in that interview could have been that inner tension. As workers in other professions, many of us have left jobs simply because the organization we worked for was not willing to change and improve. I know I have.

It Matters that Pettersson Is Swedish As Well

Reflecting on the franchise’s history, it also matters that Pettersson is Swedish. Given the turmoil, my friend Greg (who watches Canucks’ games with me) noted that Pettersson might not want to mirror the path of the Sedin twins, who dedicated their entire careers to the Canucks. While they came tantalizingly close to a Stanley Cup victory they never reached that success. And, that’s when the franchise was not so – let me say – “dynamic” in its leadership decisions.

Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

That Pettersson is hesitating to commit himself to a similar narrative makes sense. Given his status with the team, I understand why he wants to witness progress from management. For Pettersson, simply making the playoffs won’t do. Being a franchise player in the organization is meaningless without a talented supporting cast on the ice. Hockey is, after all, the quintessential team sport.

It’s Reasonable That Pettersson Is Being Hesitant

Given the context of the summertime interview with Friedman in Sweden, Pettersson’s hesitancy about committing to a long-term contract makes sense. He has a year left on his current contract and won’t rush into anything. He wants to see changes in the organization first. I would assume these include the ability to build a stronger roster and make more intelligent decisions.

As the saying goes, actions speak louder than words. If Pettersson’s future with the Canucks hinges on the team’s ability to construct a winning squad around him, that makes sense to me. And, I don’t blame him at all.

Now I’m reading that Pettersson’s recent statements about waiting to sign long-term with the Canucks until he sees how the season unfolds have raised concerns within the organization. Friedman suggested a few days ago that the Canucks are “less certain” about offering Pettersson a long-term deal because they interpret his comments as a sign of potential uncertainty.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If I’m reading the situation correctly, they are reading his hesitancy correctly, but their response to pushback is incorrect. During the “32 Thoughts” podcast, Friedman noted that there’s hesitation from both Pettersson and the Canucks to commit long-term. The underlying narrative for that position is that Pettersson’s lack of contract discussions has raised concerns about his future with the team. And, both sides are now uncertain about the wisdom of a long-term commitment.

Specifically, Friedman noted: “since Pettersson came out and said, ‘I’m not sure yet,’ I think the Canucks have also kind of indicated, ‘You know what, we’re not sure, either.’ Because if there’s any doubt that Pettersson wants to commit, I’m not convinced that they want to commit. So, this will be a fascinating development.”

Is the Organization Doubling Down on Its Ignorance?

With the news emerging that the Canucks are “cautious” in light of Pettersson’s hesitancy to contract negotiations, is there a chance for a tug-of-war between the two sides? In response to Pettersson’s uncertainty, the team seems to be playing a little pushback. If this is the case, the Canucks’ management is ignoring its culpability in causing the issue.

A better tactic would be not to puff up and quietly allow the season to unfold. If management does its job well, and Pettersson wants to stay in Vancouver, things will work out. If they don’t, Pettersson might be gone anyway.

What we now seem to have is a situation that raises questions about their team’s star player’s future in Vancouver. In addition, we might also have a management that isn’t learning from its past mistakes.

Now we hear that Connor Garland wants out. How good a sign can that be?