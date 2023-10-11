Canucks News & Rumors: Garland, Mikheyev, Pettersson & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks’ News & Rumors, the Canucks have granted Conor Garland’s agent permission to find a trade partner. An update on Ilya Mikheyev and other injured Canucks. Additionally, NHL insiders discuss Elias Pettersson’s contract negotiation.

Garland’s Agent Granted Permission for Trade

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the Canucks have granted Garland’s agent permission to talk to other teams regarding a trade. The Canucks still are tight on cap space and are looking to find a better fit for the forward. The organization acquired Garland in the 2021 offseason and signed him to a five-year deal with an average annual value of $4.95 million. He is now in his third year.

Connor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Garland hasn’t denied the rumors about looking for a fresh start, but he said he is focused on having a strong start to the season. However, he changed agents in the past 48 hours. His new agent, Judd Moldaver, who represents Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, is aggressive with his approach to calling other NHL teams.

Heading into the season opener on Oct. 11, the Canucks have a few injured players. Mikheyev didn’t see any preseason action as he continues to recover from ACL surgery. However, his agent, Dan Milstein, said the forward is working hard to get ready but needs a bit more time before getting back into the lineup. The forward has looked faster in camp and could make an impact when he returns.

“I think you don’t understand how this feels,” Mikheyev said. “It’s amazing when you feel like your leg and your knee work, like, almost 100 per cent.”

Ilya Mikheyev, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Additionally, general manager Patrik Allvin said he believes the forward is pretty close to returning. Meanwhile, the Canucks lost Carson Soucy due to an undisclosed injury in the team’s final preseason game. Head coach Rich Tocchet said the defenceman would be out week-to-week over the weekend, but on Oct. 10, he said the blueliner skated on his own and could be back a lot sooner. Teddy Blueger and Guillaume Brisebois are also injured, and the head coach wasn’t convinced the two could go for the season opener.

Insiders on Pettersson’s Contract Negotiations

Friedman and Rick Dhaliwal commented on Pettersson’s contract negotiations over the past few days. Friedman said after the forward indicated he will wait and see before signing a new contract, the organization has said the same. However, Dhaliwal said sources on both sides confirmed the Canucks’ goal is to extend Pettersson and keep him in Vancouver. Pettersson is set to become a restricted free agent after this season.

Smyl Transitioning from Front Office Position

The Canucks announced Stan Smyl will transition from hockey operations to a community and business ambassador role. He has been with the organization for 45 years as a player, coach, senior member, and leader within the organization’s hockey operations. In his new role, he will represent the club in multiple activities and events.

Smyl joined the Canucks in 1978 and spent eight years as the organization’s sixth captain. He led the team to the 1982 Staley Cup Final and was the first player to have his number retired in Canucks history.

“When I moved to Vancouver in 1978, I could not have imagined the positive journey it would become over the next 40-plus years,” Smyl said. “This team and community have meant everything to me and my family. We are truly grateful for all of the relationships and experiences we have shared together.

“Stan is a role model for every hockey player past and present,” said Canucks President of Business Operations, Michael Doyle. “He has committed his life to his team and his community, and we are fortunate that he will remain an ambassador for the organization going forward.”