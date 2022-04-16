Ducks Prospects: McTavish, Dostál & More

The Anaheim Ducks’ prospect pool has taken quite the leap over the past year. Even with Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale now graduated from the ranks, the players that have taken their place have been more than suitable replacements.

McTavish Continues to Dominate OHL, Extends Point Streak

Mason McTavish continues to rack up points on a nightly basis in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and recently extended his point streak to 11 games. The 19-year-old was a premier goalscorer on the Peterborough Petes to begin the OHL season and has continued to be after being traded midseason to the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Mason McTavish of the Peterborough Petes (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

After beginning the 2021-22 season as a winger on the Ducks out of training camp, this season has seen McTavish play for San Diego, Peterborough, Hamilton and Team Canada (in the 2022 Winter Olympics). Now back at center full-time, there’s a high possibility that McTavish will be with the Ducks next season, especially given the recent announcement of Ryan Getzlaf’s retirement.

Dostál Sharp for Gulls Despite Losses

The San Diego Gulls have been through a turbulent season because of injuries and absences due to call-ups to the Ducks. But through it all, goaltender Lukáš Dostál has been a consistent performer. His 2.62 goals-against average (GAA) and .916 save percentage (SV%) can be a little deceiving to the eye as he’s kept the Gulls in plenty of games this season.

Dostál even made his NHL debut earlier this season and earned his first career win in the NHL against the Detroit Red Wings. There’s no doubt that Dostál will eventually succeed John Gibson as the Ducks’ starting goaltender, with the former having almost little to prove in the AHL at this point.

Gulls Continue to Add Collegiate Prospects, More to Come?

After Drew Helleson and Josh Lopina decided to forgo their senior seasons of college hockey at Boston College and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst respectively and sign their entry-level contracts (ELCs), the Gulls added yet another one of the Ducks’ collegiate prospects this past week when Blake McLaughlin signed his ELC. McLaughlin recently finished his senior season at the University of Minnesota and would have become an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 15 if he hadn’t signed a contract with the Ducks.

Blake McLaughlin, formerly of the Chicago Steel (courtesy USHL)

Defenseman Henry Thrun has already decided to return to Harvard University for his senior season. McLaughlin’s teammate Jackson LaCombe is still undecided on whether to return to Minnesota or sign his ELC with the Ducks. Also a defenseman, LaCombe was one of Minnesota’s top scorers on the blue line and is a good skater and puck mover.

Quick Hits

Ethan Bowen scored a goal and assisted on another for the Chilliwack Chiefs on April 10 as they advanced to the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) conference semifinals.

For the Gulls, Hunter Drew scored two goals while Lucas Elvenes, Greg Printz and Alex Limoges had an assist apiece. Benoit-Olivier Groulx also scored a goal this week but left the game with a nasty leg injury. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

Goaltender Calle Clang stopped 20 of 21 shots in Rögle BK’s 4-1 win against IK Oskarshamn on Tuesday.

Sean Tschigerl had an assist in the Calgary Hitmen’s 8-3 loss to the Red Deer Rebels on Wednesday.

Sasha Pastujov had an assist in the Guelph Storm’s 4-1 win over the Erie Otters on Tuesday

Tyson Hinds had two assists in the Sherbrooke Phoenix’s 4-1 win over the Victoriaville Tigers on Wednesday.

The Gulls continue to make a push for the Calder Cup Playoffs while many of the Ducks’ prospects in juniors prepare for playoff runs of their own. All eyes will be on LaCombe as well on whether he’ll commit to a senior season at Minnesota or join up with the Gulls.