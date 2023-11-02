5 Takeaways from the Ducks’ Winning Road Trip

The Anaheim Ducks improved to 5-4-0 on the season thanks to a four-game win streak to close out October. The upstart Ducks toppled the Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins for a perfect 4-0-0 road trip. Anaheim received contributions from every forward line, defense pairing and goaltender, but some players and storylines stood out from the rest.

McTavish Finding Another Level

Mason McTavish had a successful rookie campaign in 2022-23, scoring 17 goals and 43 points in 80 games. He was a bright spot for the Ducks during what was largely a forgettable season. McTavish, who was a popular breakout candidate going into 2023-24, has discovered another gear during his sophomore showing. The 20-year-old center already has five goals and six assists through nine contests.

McTavish generated three markers and four helpers during Anaheim’s impressive road trip to extend his current point streak to five straight matches. He scored two game-winning goals during the trip, including the game-deciding tally in overtime against the Bruins on Oct. 26 and a late shorthanded goal against the Penguins on Oct. 30. McTavish’s heroics versus Pittsburgh resulted in him becoming just the fifth player in NHL history to score a go-ahead, shorthanded goal at 19:47 of the third period or later.

He has been seeing ice time in all situations and has averaged a career-high 17:33 of playing time per game. McTavish has also dramatically improved on faceoffs, winning 53.7 percent of his team-leading 123 puck drops.

Big Bounce-Backs from Vatrano and Strome

Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome didn’t make much of an impact during their first seasons with the Ducks in 2022-23. Vatrano tied for second on the team with 22 goals, but he ended up with 41 points in 81 games amid plenty of defensive problems. Strome had issues at both ends of the ice as well en route to providing 15 goals, 41 points and a team-worst minus-30 rating over 82 appearances. Vatrano and Strome, who have both been playing alongside McTavish, have been white-hot offensively out of the gate in 2023-24.

Latest News & Highlights

Vatrano is tied for the league lead with nine goals through nine games. He is also tied for second in the NHL with three power-play tallies. He collected five goals during Anaheim’s four-game road trip, including his second hat trick of the season in a 7-4 victory over the Flyers on Oct. 28. He became just the third player in Ducks history with an even-strength, power-play and shorthanded goal in the same game, joining Corey Perry (Dec. 12, 2010) and Paul Kariya (Jan. 10, 1997).

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Strome has been all over the scoresheet this campaign, compiling two goals and a team-leading nine assists. He picked up at least one point in each contest of Anaheim’s road swing to stretch his current point spree to five consecutive contests. Strome has two goals and six helpers during that five-game span.

Cronin Gets Tossed for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Ducks head coach Greg Cronin was apoplectic after he unsuccessfully challenged a disallowed goal that Anaheim scored late in the second period against the Penguins. Ross Johnston had what would have been his first goal as member of the Ducks called back for goaltending interference. Anaheim’s Sam Carrick crashed the crease and pushed Pittsburgh defender Erik Karlsson into goaltender Tristan Jarry. The goal was waved off immediately by referee Frederick L’Ecuyer, and the NHL’s Situation Room upheld the call on the ice.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Ducks’ Last-Minute Win Over Penguins

Anaheim was assessed a delay of game penalty for losing the challenge, and Cronin’s displeasure with the decision put the Ducks down two men and got him ejected from the game. The Penguins got a goal on the ensuing 5-on-3 power play to tie the game at 2-2, but the Ducks managed to emerge with the victory thanks to McTavish’s late shorthanded goal.

Cronin praised the penalty kill following the contest and was in a much better mood following his team’s triumph. Unfortunately, Anaheim’s penalty kill has struggled this season despite having two shorthanded goals. The Ducks have the most power-play goals against (12) in 2023-24 after allowing two goals to the Penguins on seven opportunities. Anaheim has also been shorthanded a league-high 48 times this campaign.

Dostal Ready to Step Up

Lukas Dostal has alternated starts with John Gibson at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign. The 23-year-old Dostal received some additional playing time against the Penguins after Gibson was forced to leave the game following the first period due to an upper-body injury. He made 33 saves on 35 shots in relief to secure his fourth win in five appearances.

Dostal has the far superior numbers of the two Anaheim netminders to this point. He has a .921 save percentage (SV%) compared to Gibson’s .902 SV% and a 2.79 goals-against average (GAA) compared to Gibson’s 2.82 GAA. Additionally, Gibson has a 1-3-0 record, while Dostal has a mark of 4-1-0.

Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images)

If Gibson misses additional game action, Dostal, who was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October, has earned himself the right to receive an increased role. He is showing signs that he is capable of taking the reins and occupying the No. 1 goaltender role. Gibson has been ruled out for Wednesday’s matchup with Arizona on Nov. 1, so Alex Stalock will serve as Dostal’s backup.

Silfverberg Climbing All-Time Lists

Jakob Silfverberg celebrated his 700th game with the Ducks against Pittsburgh with his first goal of the season. He has appeared in the fifth-most games for Anaheim in team history, and his goal (152) moves him one behind Steve Rucchin (153) for sixth among Anaheim’s all-time scorers. He also chipped in an assist in Anaheim’s win over Philadelphia to move ahead of Rickard Rakell into sole possession of eighth place on the team’s all-time assist list with 186 helpers.

Silfverberg, who could end up on the trade block later this year, has three points through nine games. It was a pleasant surprise to have contribute in the team’s four-game win streak and a feel-good story to wrap up a victorious trip.

Building on Momentum in November

It was an uneven first month of the season, but the Ducks have plenty of positives to draw upon after finishing October with four straight wins on the road. Anaheim should be filled with confidence as the team begins a five-game homestand to kick off November.