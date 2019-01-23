Peter Chiarelli Fired By Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have fired general manager Peter Chiarelli. In a Twitter post from TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, the Oilers have released Chiarelli after a third consecutive loss, this time to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday evening.

Peter Chiarelli has been fired by the Oilers. Done deal — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 23, 2019

The firing brings an end to the question or whether or not the Oilers would let the bleeding continue. In the face of another season out of the playoffs and after repeatedly questionable moves, the team finally pulled the bandaid off, and let Chiarelli go.

No replacement has been announced by the team, nor has an official statement from the organization been released but TSN is covering the story and there should be more news to follow.

Peter Chiarelli has been let go by the Edmonton Oilers pic.twitter.com/IaoFKKLoOg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 23, 2019

Why Chiarelli Was Let Go

In Edmonton, the consensus that Chiarelli was on the way out was not a matter of “if”, but “when”. After coming to the Oilers in April of 2015, he traded Taylor Hall, Jordan Eberle, Justin Schultz and a host of other players with very little show for it in return.

He signed Milan Lucic to an over-inflated contract worth $6 million per season for seven seasons and most recently, extended goaltender Mikko Koskinen on Monday to a three-year extension worth $4.5 million per season after only 27 NHL games to his credit.

Clearly, the Oilers weren’t comfortable allowing him to navigate the team through their tough waters and the NHL Trade Deadline that is quickly approaching.

What’s Next for Edmonton?

With no replacement named, one can only assume someone like Keith Gretzky will take the interim role, with potential assistance from names like Craig MacTavish and/or Kevin Lowe might step in. Bob Nicholson may get involved and the Oilers may choose to finish this season as a management team by committee.

Social media was abuzz in the early Wednesday morning hours and the city of Edmonton will surely be chatting all day about what’s next for a team that has little depth, bloated contracts and is now firmly outside the Western Conference playoff picture.