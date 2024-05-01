Predators Prospect Spotlight: Top Defensive Prospects

As the Nashville Predators continue to build for a competitive future, a closer look at their defensive pipeline reveals underrated and promising talent. This article delves into the profiles of their top defensive prospects, assessing their current capabilities and forecasting their potential roles within the team’s future.

Tanner Molendyk

Tanner Molendyk’s exceptional skating ability is what sets him apart from most defensive prospects in the NHL. His agility and speed make him a nightmare for opponents to defend in the offensive zone, and he moves like a fourth forward on the ice. He has the versatility to play effectively in all four directions, both in defensive and offensive zones, and is particularly good at using his outstanding mobility to disrupt plays and transition the puck up the ice. Despite injuries impacting him post-draft, Molendyk bounced back in a big way and returned to a high level of play in juniors this season.

Tanner Molendyk, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His improved offensive instincts, coupled with his improved ability to lead rushes and create scoring chances from the blue line, all play a factor in his performance this season for the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He was third in the WHL in points per game this season for U20 defensemen, averaging 1.12, and was also third among U20 defensemen in plus/minus, ending the season with a tally of plus-40. While there are areas for improvement with his defensive fundamentals and consistency, his smooth skating and hockey IQ have him set up nicely to make his professional debut next season and perhaps his NHL debut sooner than many expect.

Jeremy Hanzel

Jeremy Hanzel is a promising two-way defenseman with a knack for putting up points. He is a shifty and twitchy defenseman, often utilizing fakes and feints to create space and opportunities for himself on offense. Hanzel’s performance in the WHL underscores his ability to impact the game positively on offense and defense. He led the Seattle Thunderbirds in points this season with 60 and the entire WHL in plus/minus a season ago with a tally of plus-70.

His vision and hockey IQ allow him to scan the ice effectively, make smart, accurate passes, and drive play down the ice. While he needs to build on his physical strength and defensive capabilities, Hanzel’s offensive skills and ability to perform in high-pressure situations indicate he has the potential to become a dynamic offensive presence on the blue line if he can develop.

Ryan Ufko

Ryan Ufko may not have the imposing physical stature of some defensemen, but his playstyle and intelligence on the ice more than make up for that. At 5-foot-10, Ufko uses his smarts to make quick, effective decisions, pushing play forward and managing the puck efficiently.

His tenure at UMass Amherst (NCAA) showcased his ability to perform consistently at a high level. He was awarded the Hockey East Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award, one Hockey East Defender of the Week award, one Hockey East Player of the Week award, and was named a Hockey East First-Team All-Star.

Ufko was also named one of three finalists for the Hockey East Player of the Year Award, and his head coach, Greg Carvel, said that he was the best player the program has had since Cale Makar. His vision and anticipation in the defensive end allow him to read plays and adjust his positioning to steer the game, making him a reliable force at both ends of the ice.

After UMass fell to the University of Denver 2-1 in double overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Ufko signed his rookie deal with the Predators, immediately joined the Milwaukee Admirals, and made his professional debut. In the nine games since, he has put up six points (one goal, five assists) and is looking to make his way into the starting lineup in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Ufko’s progression and playstyle mean he could already seamlessly fit into a third-pairing role in the NHL, with the potential to grow into a more substantial position in the not-too-distant future.

Semyon Chistyakov

Semyon Chistyakov possesses a strong, two-way game and has excellent puck distribution and effective zone defense. Despite lacking dynamic mobility, he possesses good play strength and leverages his strong board play and outlet passing to impact the game. His physicality, quick skating, and strong shot from the point make him a versatile player capable of contributing in various situations and roles.

Chistyakov has had a very good season with Avangard Omsk in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), ranking third in points for U23 defensemen as well as third for overall plus/minus for U23 defensemen with a tally of plus-15 on the season. Looking forward, I expect him to transition to the North American leagues within the next two seasons, where his skill set could see him evolve into a serviceable two-way NHL defenseman.

Spencer Stastney

Spencer Stastney has already worked his way into the Predators’ starting lineup this season, even earning two starts in the playoffs before getting injured. A product of the University of Notre Dame, he has transitioned smoothly into professional hockey and improved every single year in the American Hockey League (AHL) so far, culminating in being named an AHL All-Star this season along with Predators top goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov.

He has a high hockey IQ, which enables him to read the game effectively, anticipate play developments, and position himself optimally in the defensive zone. Stastney’s outstanding puck handling and mobility also allow him to contribute offensively. As he develops, his blend of intelligence and skill makes him a solid candidate for a consistent role on an NHL second or third pairing.

Predators’ Future on Defense

As the Predators look to the future, their defensive prospects, while not yet household names, are a solid group poised to ascend the ranks relatively quickly. With the current defensive core of Roman Josi, Luke Schenn, and Ryan McDonagh aging — each now over 33 — the Predators will soon need to rely on these emerging talents to fill the roles of their seasoned veterans.