Egor Sokolov Facing Uncertain Future with the Senators

The Ottawa Senators’ prospect pool is as deep as the Rideau Canal. Though many prospects have graduated from junior or the minor leagues and now log regular minutes with the Senators, Egor Sokolov often finds himself on the outside looking in. Sokolov, the 23-year-old from Yekaterinburg, Russia, was drafted by Ottawa in the second round (61st overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Most second-round picks get playing time by the time they are 23, and some even end up having long and illustrious careers. Sokolov, however, has only suited up for 13 games with the Sens (split between two stints in 2021-22 and 2022-23). Since he is set to become a free agent this summer (July 1st, 2024), this begs the question, does he have a future in Ottawa?

Why Is Sokolov Not a Full-Time Senator?

What factors have kept him in the American Hockey League? On paper, he was an above-average player throughout his junior career, both in Russia for Traktor Chelyabinsk (U16 and U17) and in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. In his final junior season, he recorded a whopping 92 points (46 goals and 46 assists) in 52 games. Sokolov could both shoot and distribute the puck in junior, but they didn’t quite translate to professional leagues.

Sokolov’s numbers dipped when arriving in the American Hockey League, but only slightly. Last season, with the Belleville Senators, he recorded 59 points (21 goals and 38 assists) in 70 games. This stat line is nothing to bat an eye at, showing that Sokolov has the potential to produce at just under a point-per-game pace (0.84 PPG).

Even though he has shown he can produce at a high level offensively, he’s struggled to adapt to the defensive responsibilities that are not only demanded but required to compete with the best players on the planet. This weakness has seemingly raised doubts among the Senators’ coaching staff and management about his ability to thrive within a system still developing a team identity and defensive accountability.

Egor Sokolov, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Sokolov is among a competitive crop of talented young prospects within the Senators’ system. With all of them desperately vying for roster spots, including Josh Norris, Drake Batherson, Shane Pinto, and Parker Kelly, Sokolov faces an uphill battle for ice time at the NHL level.

Management also extended Brady Tkachuk and signed Claude Giroux, which shows that the Senators are more interested in having veterans or players who are leaders on the team to continue developing their current prospects instead of going with a much younger core. Players such as Tkachuk have a certain style of play that demonstrates tenacity, grit, and physicality without sacrificing offensive play. Giroux is still a high-caliber player (albeit not what he once was, but still good to stay in the top six) who can show the younger players how to be professionals and highlight that hard work in their younger years can develop into a long career in the NHL.

What Can the Senators Do With Sokolov?

Ottawa is committed to building a well-rounded roster. Even though he may look like a terrific option for depth scoring, it may be wise for management to consider flipping him for either picks or goaltending prospects at this year’s deadline to help solidify the back end.

The Senators are in limbo – struggling to put up the numbers they are so very destined to achieve. Sokolov would be a perfect candidate for a trade and could attract a team looking for offensive prowess and a shoot-first mentality.

Overall, the Senators continue to chip away at contending for the Stanley Cup. If Sokolov wants a future with Ottawa, or if the Senators want a future with Sokolov, something must be done to address his game on the defensive side of the puck. One thing is for certain, however. If they let Sokolov walk during free agency and don’t get anything in return, it will be a significant loss for Senators management.