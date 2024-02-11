Islanders Should Call Up Ruslan Iskhakov But It’s Complicated

Ruslan Iskhakov has had an interesting career journey and is in a position to earn a call-up at any moment. However, the New York Islanders are in a tough position where they might have to make a move to make it happen. And there are other concerns surrounding the top prospect, including his size and recent scoring slump.

Iskhakov’s Journey

In 2018, during Lou Lamoriello’s first draft as president of hockey operations and general manager with the Islanders, the hockey club selected him at 43rd overall. At the time, there was a lot of hype behind the selection. NHL prospects writer Corey Pronman ranked him as a mid-first-rounder before the Islanders scooped him up.

While there was promise, Iskhakov didn’t have immediate success post-draft. He spent the first two seasons at the University of Connecticut and didn’t exactly light it up like Kyle Connor. In 64 games, he posted just 42 points. Then, Iskhakov spent two seasons in Europe, one in DEL (Germany’s top hockey league) and the SM-liiga, also known as the Finnish Elite League.

Ruslan Iskhakov’s skillset has translated to the AHL, scoring 85 points in 112 games (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But the biggest difference maker for Iskhakov’s career has been spending time in the AHL. In 112 games with the Bridgeport Islanders, Iskhakov has recorded 85 points. His impressive play has earned him All-Star honors in back-to-back years. He also scored a jaw-dropping goal in a shootout during the 2024 All-Star game that went viral. Below, Iskhakov shows off the best asset of his game: his hands and stick handling.

Why A Call-Up Is Tough Now

During his 22- and 23-year-old seasons in the AHL, Iskhakov’s production did raise some eyebrows. The Moscow, Russia native has put himself in the conversation for a call-up – and with the Islanders struggling to piece together wins, he could give the team some energy.

In the short term, the Islanders should move Pageau to the wing to make room for Iskhakov (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But a few remain in the way of a call-up. For one, the Islanders have a logjam of centers – so much so that Mathew Barzal is forced to be Bo Horvat’s winger on the first line. Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau are locked in as the team’s centers after that on the second and third lines, respectively. Both count a combined $11 million against the cap. It makes little sense to play a finesse player like Iskhakov on the 4th line and shelter his minutes. So, the Islanders need to free up an opportunity in the top nine. But it would likely have to move somebody else to the wing, which could be Pageau, who has struggled to give the team much offensive production this year.

While the Islanders have narrowed the gap in the wild card race with its last two wins, perhaps it makes sense to trade either Nelson or Pageau to clear a spot for Iskhakov.

Another debate around Iskhakov is going to be size. When you’re 5-foot-8 looking to play in the NHL, the odds will be stacked against you. Just ask Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis. However, plenty of NHL players today who are considered small have found success, including Mats Zuccarello, Alex DeBrincat, and Cole Caufield. Another factor that goes against Iskhakov is his recent scoring slump. Iskhakov has just one point in his last five games.

While Iskhakov isn’t guaranteed to have success in the NHL, there isn’t much left for him to prove in the AHL. In the near future, the Islanders need to decide if he can play in the NHL or not. And the only way to tell is by giving him a chance inside in the top nine. The Islanders can, of course, hold off until the end of the season and try to make the playoffs with its current group, but the longer the organization waits, the more it risks not knowing what it has in Iskhakov. But in the short term, the Islanders should call up Iskhakov to play the center role on the third line, move Pageau to the wing, and see if he can give the team a spark.

