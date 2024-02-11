Minnesota Wild Candidates for 2026 Winter Olympics

After the recent announcement that the NHL will allow players to participate in the 2026 and 2030 Winter Olympics, many have speculated who will be on those rosters. It’s still two years away, so a lot can happen in that time, but certain players will surely be there, barring injuries. It’s also important to remember that NHL team rosters will also change in that time.

The Hockey Writers’ Tony Wolak wrote projections for the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden, who will be competing in the Olympics in 2026, and while three Wild players made the list, that doesn’t mean there won’t be more. In this article, we’ll look at each country and the possible players on those rosters, and we’ll start with Team USA.

Team USA

The Wild didn’t have any players make the projected Team USA roster by Tony, but one missed the cut, and another may have to be included as the seasons go by. The first who just missed the cut is Matt Boldy, who’s had an up-and-down season regarding points; he finally found a point streak right before the All-Star Break; however, in their first game back, he had some chances but couldn’t convert.

It was short-lived, and he scored in their second game back, but he’ll have to find a way to produce more if he wants to be considered for Team USA. He has the talent, but he struggles to let it show. Brock Faber is the other player who should be considered, especially if his production continues at such a high level.

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s even being considered for the Calder Trophy for best rookie in the NHL. It’ll likely still go to Connor Bedard, even with his injury, but Faber is finally being recognized. His defensive game is very strong, and if his production keeps improving, he should definitely be considered for Team USA in 2026. It doesn’t mean he’ll make it, as there are plenty of strong defensive candidates, but he deserves a shot.

Team Sweden

Team Sweden’s roster has all three Wild players who made the projected Olympic cut. Of course, Joel Eriksson Ek should come as no surprise; he’s a strong, defensive-minded center with a talent for goal-scoring, especially on the power play. He’s one of the vastly underrated players in the NHL, but the fact that he made the Olympic roster shows people are starting to take notice, and he’s earned the spot on that roster as long as his play continues over the next two seasons.

The final two names that made the roster are goaltenders Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt. Gustavsson is no surprise; although he’s had some struggles this season, he’s found a way through them with dedication and perseverance. Like Eriksson Ek, he’s a strong goaltender who has earned a chance at Olympic gold.

It’ll be interesting to see where Wallstedt ends up in two seasons. The hope and assumption is he’ll be the starter for the Wild by then, or at least a 1a/1b situation with Gustavsson. He’s had a rough start in the NHL, with his single game being a 7-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. That one game isn’t a reflection of his play, however, as he didn’t get much help for defense, and obviously, one game doesn’t give him a chance to show his potential.

Jesper Wallstedt, Sweden, 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

He’ll likely be on Team Sweden’s roster if he continues progressing as expected. He’s doing well in the American Hockey League with the Iowa Wild and has a record of 18-15-5 for a save percentage of .908 and a goals-against average of 2.68. It’ll be a bit of a transition once he hits the NHL, but hopefully, he will do great things, one of those being making the Olympic team.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin is the final player who may be on the cut list, but hopefully, he’ll make it on the actual roster. Brodin is an underrated defenseman and doesn’t get noticed unless he uses his offensive skills. This season has been rougher than others with injuries and a recent illness, but he scored in his first game back. If he can stay healthy and get back to his normal level of play, he’ll definitely be considered for the roster and possibly make it. Team Sweden has a lot of top defensemen, so it’ll be a close call.

Team Russia

Kirill Kaprizov is a shoo-in for Team Russia if they are allowed to compete in 2026. He’s one of the country’s best players, and like everyone else, he’ll hopefully continue to get better as the seasons go by. He’s back on a successful streak after struggling a lot of the season with injuries.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s in the prime of his career, and in two seasons, he’ll be 27, turning 28, still very much in his prime. He’s played 44 games this season, and despite his struggles, he’s still scored 20 goals and 27 assists for 47 points. There’s plenty of solid Russian talent, and it’ll be fun to see who makes the team if allowed to compete.

Wild Olympic Future

Unfortunately for the Wild, they don’t appear to have anyone on their roster that would make Team Canada despite having many Canadiens in their lineup. There are so many great players in the NHL; there are bound to be some players who should be on the roster, but there’s only so much room. Hopefully, in 2026, the Wild will have some players on Olympic rosters, and fans can watch them represent their respective countries.