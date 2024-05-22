Will the Failed Chris Tanev Trade Hurt or Help the Oilers?

A potential trade involving Chris Tanev between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers was a hot topic of discussion in the hockey world around the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. As per several reports, the Oilers were active in their pursuit, and according to long-time Dallas Stars insider, Daryl Reaugh, Tanev had the option to move to several teams but ultimately chose the Dallas Stars over the Edmonton Oilers.

Reaugh, host the official Stars podcast “Podman Rush,” said the following on his show this week:

I think it was out there, right, the reporting when the trade deadline was approaching, he (Tanev) chose Dallas over Edmonton. The Oilers wanted him bad. And he chose Dallas. And now the two squads are going to face off, which is fantastic. He was worth everything they gave up to get him.” Podman Rush Podcast – “Bright Stars In Thin Air” – (h/t to David Staples for the quote)

While this is the first I’ve heard of Tanev actually choosing Dallas over Edmonton, the reality is, the Oilers didn’t get the defenseman. There were rumors Edmonton offered more than Dallas did in the trade, but reports were that Calgary opted for the Stars and didn’t want to take a contract back in the transaction.

Now, Tanev is part of a Stars blue line that will try to shut down Edmonton’s top players — ones Tanev could have been playing with instead of against.

Tanev Could Be a Differencemaker for Dallas

It’s understandable if fans may wonder how much different this Oilers team might have looked with Tanev patrolling the blue line instead of Cody Ceci (rumored to be part of the deal). Tanev’s arrival in Dallas has added significant depth to the Stars’ defense. Their defense corps is much deeper than Edmonton’s and it could wind up being a difference-maker in the series.

With Tanev on board, Dallas has seen improved defensive stability, which could be crucial in their playoff run. In fact, if he did choose the Stars, it could be because of how strong that defense is. And, once the Stars either move on or are eliminated, he’ll get a chance to sign a new contract given their cap space situation. If the Stars do advance, there’s no reason to think he’d opt to leave.

Tanev certainly didn’t make a bad choice, but can the Oilers show him he might not have made the right one?

Can the Oilers Prove Tanev Wrong?

Whether it was because of the first-round pick and Ceci as a package or the fact Calgary just didn’t want to trade Tanev to Edmonton, what might be frustration among Oilers Nation that Tanev isn’t playing for the Oilers could be compounded if Tanev has a strong series and stifles the likes of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. However, this could also quickly become a non-issue.

Chris Tanev, Dallas Stars (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

As the Oilers prepare to take on the Stars, they have the opportunity to prove Tanev’s decision wrong by outperforming Dallas on the ice. With standout performances from their defensive pairing of Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm, and significant contributions from Darnell Nurse, and Vincent Desharnais, Edmonton aims to show that they are indeed a strong Cup contender. In fact, who’s to say that it was Ceci that would have been sacrificed if Tanev did become an Oiler? Desharnais might have been the odd man out, and Oilers fans are counting their blessings Desharnais has blossomed this season. He’s been incredible.

The upcoming Western Conference Final will test whether the Oilers can overcome the depth and defensive strength that Tanev brings to the Stars. If Edmonton can advance past Dallas, it would not only vindicate Holland’s failed deadline efforts but also send a message about the team’s resilience and capability.