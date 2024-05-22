Ex-Flames Who Remain in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

With the Vancouver Canucks’ exit last night, we now have our four teams set for the conference finals in the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, and the New York Rangers. Seeing these four as the last teams standing doesn’t come as a major surprise, as they were all considered strong contenders entering the 2023-24 season.

Though Calgary Flames fans haven’t been able to watch their team compete in this year’s playoffs, the fan base has had several teams they’ve been rooting for throughout. While a team they have been rooting for may still be alive, others have certainly been eliminated by now, though that doesn’t mean there aren’t others who they will jump on and support the rest of the way.

The Flames have seven former players who are still competing for a chance to win the Stanley Cup, which could give some fans in Calgary a reason to continue watching the rest of the way. Here is a brief look at each one that remains in the hunt.

Matthew Tkachuk

For the second straight season, Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will be competing in the Eastern Conference Final. They were able to get through with ease last year, as they swept the Carolina Hurricanes. They fell short of their ultimate goal, however, falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

Much like last year, Tkachuk is playing phenomenal hockey for the Panthers, as he finds himself with four goals and a team-leading 14 points through 10 games. If the Panthers are going to advance to the Cup Final for the second straight year, they’ll need Tkachuk to continue producing, as the New York Rangers won’t be an easy out.

Sam Bennett

Another notable former Flame who is on the Panthers is Sam Bennett. The 27-year-old has completely revived his career since being traded to Florida, as he is one of the game’s most intimidating presences up front, but is also capable of providing offence.

Due to an injury suffered in the Panthers’ first-round series versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, Bennett has been limited to just six playoff games. He’s managed to contribute during that short time, however, with two goals and four points. Now healthy and ready to go, he will be expected to be a major pest against the Rangers.

Ryan Lomberg

29-year-old Ryan Lomberg didn’t get much of an NHL opportunity during his time with the Flames organization, which spanned from 2015 to 2020. He managed just 11 games with the Flames during those years, and wound up signing with the Panthers as a free agent following the 2019-20 season.

Ryan Lomberg, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The move down south proved vital for Lomberg’s career, as he hasn’t spent a day in the American Hockey League (AHL) since. Though he has only suited up for two games in these playoffs, he has proven to be a reliable fourth-line player when called upon, thanks mainly to his physical approach.

Derek Ryan

You won’t find many Flames fans rooting for the Oilers, though there are a select few who wouldn’t mind seeing the Stanley Cup returning to Canada for the first time since the Montreal Canadiens won it in 1993. Doing so won’t be easy for the Oilers, who are set to take on a very deep Stars roster, though anything can happen come playoff time.

One former Flame who was popular amongst the fan base was Derek Ryan. Much like his time in Calgary, he is continuing to excel in a fourth-line role while also playing a big part in what has been a phenomenal penalty-killing group during the playoffs. The 37-year-old has suited up for nine games during this run, registering a lone assist.

Brett Kulak

The Flames drafted now-Oilers defenceman Brett Kulak in the fourth round of the 2012 Draft. The 30-year-old wound up spending the first five seasons of his professional career in the Flames organization. During that time, he suited up for 101 NHL games, including 71 during the 2017-18 season.

Though Kulak doesn’t get recognized a ton in Edmonton given all their star talent, he has become a very popular player among the Oilers fan base thanks to his always reliable play on the back end. He has proven to be an excellent third-pairing defenceman who is as good a skater as they come.

Troy Stecher

Troy Stecher’s time in Calgary was short-lived, but very recent. The 30-year-old rearguard was acquired by the Flames at last year’s trade deadline in a deal with the Arizona Coyotes. He wound up suiting up for 20 games, and was very solid during the short stretch, recording three goals and seven points.

Stecher chose to return to the Coyotes to begin the 2023-24 season, and was once again moved at the deadline, this time to the Oilers. He’s struggled to find playing time since the trade, as he played in just seven regular season games and has yet to suit up in the playoffs. That said, he would be the first man up should the Oilers suffer an injury to a right-handed defenceman.

Chris Tanev

The team many Flames fans are going to be rooting for in the Western Conference Final is the Stars. Not only are they going up against the Oilers, but they also have Chris Tanev on the back end. He was absolutely beloved during his four seasons in Calgary, and the entire fan base was sad to see him go weeks prior to this year’s trade deadline.

Just as he did in Calgary, Tanev has been an excellent shutdown defenceman for the Stars. He puts his body on the line each and every game, and to the surprise of no one, has continued playing tough minutes despite having been banged up several times this postseason. In 13 playoff games, he has an assist while averaging nearly 24 minutes of ice time.

Exciting Conference Finals in Store

Regardless of who you are rooting for, both conference finals this year should be highly entertaining. As mentioned, all four of these teams were considered strong contenders entering the season, thanks to some very high skill level on their respective rosters. Things will kick off tonight, as the Panthers will be in New York to take on the Rangers.