PWHL Minnesota Steps Up to Even Series Against Boston

Game 1 of the Professional Women’s Hockey League Final between PWHL Boston and PWHL Minnesota went to PWHL Boston, but Game 2 favored PWHL Minnesota. Game 2 started the same way as Game 1, with PWHL Minnesota jumping out to a lead, but they held it with no issues this time. The scoring started late in the first with two quick goals for PWHL Minnesota, and they held PWHL Boston off the scoreboard throughout the rest of the first.

The second was scoreless for both sides, including a PWHL Boston goal, which was waved off due to a whistle. In the third, PWHL Minnesota added an empty netter to extend their lead to 3-0. They continued their strong defense and kept PWHL Boston off the scoreboard entirely for their third shutout of the playoffs. PWHL Minnesota’s Sophie Jaques had an outstanding game, and she’s where we’ll start.

PWHL Minnesota’s Jaques Stands Out

While the top line and the goaltending stood out, one player has stepped up big in the postseason. PWHL Minnesota’s Sophie Jaques has truly shown what kind of player she is this postseason, and in Game 2, she contributed not one but two goals. She didn’t forget her priorities as a defenseman, either. She played strong defense throughout the game, including great stickwork to stop Hillary Knight.

With PWHL Minnesota, it’s always a team effort that includes a player or two stepping up to contribute goals. Jaques was that player, and she has produced offensively and defensively, too, which is needed against a team like PWHL Boston. Hopefully, she keeps improving as the series continues and will contribute even more.

PWHL Minnesota’s Top Line Contributes

The line combination of Taylor Heise, Michela Cava, and Kendall Coyne-Schofield was electric during the regular season. They haven’t disappointed since they’ve been put back together in the postseason. Their line got everything going for their team as Cava went to pass across in the slot to her teammate Coyne-Schofield, but it ended up hitting a PWHL Boston player and going in.

PWHL Minnesota celebrates after a goal in Game 2 of the 2024 PWHL Finals (Photo Credit: PWHL)

They had many other chances throughout the night, and although they didn’t score, they kept peppering shots and forced opportunities. While the top line contributed, the rest of the team also had their chances. They also did what they could to keep PWHL Boston from breaking out of their zone effectively by consistently cycling with the puck in the offensive zone rather than staying stationary.

PWHL Minnesota will need this type of performance from its top line in every game. Their chemistry and play elevate the rest of the team, and they all play better.

PWHL Minnesota’s Defense Stepping Up

PWHL Minnesota opted for a change in net for Game 2, going with Nicole Hensley. She stepped up big. She made save after save, including several that kept her team tied or in the lead. She made 20 saves throughout the game and earned her first postseason shutout. She also stood tall during her team’s four penalties throughout the game to help keep their penalty kill at 100 percent.

Not only did Hensley help her team win, but so did the defense in front of her. If she let out any rebounds, her defensive teammates were right there to either block a shot from coming through or were able to swat the puck away from their goal.

Related: PWHL Minnesota vs. Boston: 2024 Walter Cup Final Preview

The defense of Hensley and her teammates kept PWHL Boston at bay. They earned their first series win, forcing two games in Minnesota. Hopefully, Hensley can keep her strong game going, and she’ll help carry her team through.

PWHL Minnesota Can Win

PWHL Minnesota has done well at home so far this postseason, and both Games 3 and 4 will be at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on their home ice. They’ll be energized by a hometown crowd and the familiarity of their rink. They’ve been steadily improving their game throughout the postseason, and it’ll be interesting to see the next step they take in Game 3.

Hopefully, Hensley can continue her strong play in the net, and her defensive teammates can step up to block shots along with Jaques and the top line stepping up. They can win if they can continue this type of play with slight improvements and a whole team effort.