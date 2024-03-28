Goalie Ivan Fedotov Leaving KHL; Likely to Sign With the Flyers

At long last, the wait is over for the Philadelphia Flyers. Goaltender Ivan Fedotov, who they drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL draft, is set to come over to North America to play for the Orange and Black barring a lift on a suspension of his entry-level contract. The 27-year-old was released from his Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club on March 28.

**Breaking News** 🚨 📰

For Fedotov to play for the @NHLFlyers , the @NHL will have to lift his suspension on his 1 Yr ELC Contract . Likely all will be addressed publicly very soon. The dynamic of the Flyers’ 🥅 is changing…#HockeyX #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/WIqQl22sDV — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 28, 2024

The drama surrounding the netminder over the last few seasons has been bizarre, to say the least. He was expected to compete for the Flyers’ backup goaltending spot back in 2022, but he was detained in Russia for evading mandatory military service. That made it so he had no chance of leaving Russia for a little while.

Entering this season, Fedotov was suspended by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) for signing a contract with both the Flyers and his KHL team. It is worth noting Fedotov could become a free agent after the 2023-24 season if the Flyers don’t extend him.

Related: How the Flyers are Affected by the Ivan Fedotov Suspension

With all the craziness aside, what does this mean for the Flyers as they enter their last nine games of their season with a playoff spot on the line? What could his usage look like if he ends up being the backup?

A Look at Fedotov’s Post-Draft Career

Fedotov is an older goaltender, sure, but what he has done since being drafted by the Flyers is rather impressive. He has had plenty of action in the KHL, amounting to eight total seasons and 133 games played. In those contests, he has an overall .921 save percentage (SV%), a 2.26 goals against average (GAA), and a 61-55-8 record. In 31 playoff games, he has a .930 SV%, a 2.06 GAA, and an 18-13 record.

Looking at just this season, Fedotov was the starter of a CSKA Moscow squad that has an extensive and decorated history. Playing 44 games this season, he had a .914 SV%, a 2.37 GAA, and a 21-22-4 record. His club didn’t do much in the postseason, but he had a .916 SV% and a 2.57 GAA in five contests. If he can translate that KHL success to the NHL, he could be a great backup, not just a serviceable one.

Fedotov is a 6-foot-8 behemoth who has surprisingly good athleticism for his size. He might not move as well as 22-year-old Alexei Kolosov, who also just left the KHL, but the 27-year-old would still be a great addition for Philadelphia.

Fedotov would be the tallest goaltender in the NHL if he were to join the Flyers, just ahead of the Ottawa Senators’ Mads Sogaard. It makes him a pretty unique and, potentially, high-upside asset if the Flyers utilize him properly.

The Flyers Needed a Backup Goaltender

Fedotov having free reign to play with the Flyers makes is seem as though the team’s prayers were answered. The team has struggled to find a legitimate backup to play behind their rookie starter, Sam Ersson, who took the reigns midseason from Carter Hart, who remains on leave indefinitely. The 24-year-old Ersson has started in 22 of his team’s last 27 contests; over a full season, that would put him at 67 starts — this number has not been surpassed since the 2016-17 season. His usage has been absurd, and he was meant to be the backup entering this season.

Unfortunately, starting him has really only been the Flyers’ only option. As they sit with 86.1 percent odds to make the playoffs according to MoneyPuck’s model, they need every win they can get. They tried to give Cal Petersen some games, but his dreadful .864 SV% and 3.90 GAA made the Orange and Black send him down to the American Hockey League (AHL).

To replace Petersen, the Flyers called up Felix Sandstrom from the AHL. For him, things have only gotten worse. He has a .823 SV% and a 3.87 GAA in the NHL, so he is not really an adequate backup at this time, either.

If Fedotov were to join the Flyers, it would change a lot of things. If he gets in a couple of games, one of which would be all but guaranteed as Philadelphia has a back-to-back in there, he could take some stress off of Ersson. A 24-year-old should not be starting as much as he has, but the team hasn’t had any other choice. Due to the playoff push, he has had to play in almost every game.

Ivan Fedotov with the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If head coach John Tortorella can get his hands on Fedotov, he might see usage right away. It’s been a tough go for Ersson recently as he has had a few down games, so some rest could be of value to him. It will be interesting to see if Fedotov can become the backup for the Flyers even entering the 2024-25 season.